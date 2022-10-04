Drake Maye joins Heisman Trophy winner on heralded list

There's no denying that North Carolina quarterback Drake Maye has surpassed all expectations to begin his first season starting under center for the Tar Heels.

Maye is tied for the most passing touchdowns in the country with 19 and leads the FBS with 22 touchdowns responsible for.

The reigning ACC Quarterback of the Week has thrown for 1,594 yards and utilized his legs outside of the pocket, rushing for 255 yards and three touchdowns.

Despite the early season accomplishments and awards, the most impressive record through five games may not be one he currently holds, but one he is on the doorstep of reaching.

According to the ACC Network, Maye is one game shy of tying the single-season conference record for most games with 5 total touchdowns in the last 25 years.

With four games reaching this mark, Maye sits behind NFL MVP Lamar Jackson and Clemson legend Tajh Boyd.

Jackson tied the record during his Heisman-winning campaign in 2016, while Boyd set the initial mark in 2013 when he claimed the ACC record for career passing touchdowns.

After Saturday's impressive performance in a 41-10 blowout of Virginia Tech, Maye has recorded five touchdowns in back-to-back games for the second time this season.

The Miami Hurricanes, whose 251 passing yards allowed per game rank 94th in the country, will provide the Tar Heel signal caller with the chance to tie the record on Saturday.

As the Tar Heels reach the halfway mark of their schedule when they visit Miami Gardens, Maye will hopefully have ample opportunity to continue his impressive start and tie the ACC legends.