Drake Maye Ties ACC Record in Win over Miami

Rich Storry/USA Today Sports

The UNC football signal caller is off to one of the best starts in Tar Heel history.

Despite throwing interceptions in back-to-back passes in North Carolina's win over Miami, Tar Heel quarterback Drake Maye showed why he is in the Heisman conversation with two passing touchdowns and over 300 yards through the air.

According to GoHeels, no quarterback in ACC history has thrown more passing touchdowns through a team's first six games of the season than Maye, who has 21 in just his first season starting under center for North Carolina. 

Former Pittsburgh quarterback Kenny Pickett tied the record last season, while Jameis Winston set the initial record during his Heisman Trophy and National Championship season in 2013.

Both quarterbacks won ACC championships and finished top three in Heisman Trophy voting, potentially foreshadowing a successful season for both the Tar Heels and Maye.

Maye currently ranks in the top ten in college football in passing yards (1,903), passing touchdowns (21), and QBR (90.6).

Fortunately for Maye and the North Carolina offense, up next is a Duke team that ranks 85th in passing yards allowed with 240.7 per game. Only Georgia State and Miami rank lower for teams on the Tar Heels' schedule.

With North Carolina having six regular season games remaining and potentially two postseason games on the docket, Maye is just 17 passing touchdowns away from tying the program record for touchdown passes in a single season.

Can Drake Maye surpass Tar Heel legend Sam Howell and cement himself as one of the best quarterbacks in school history?

