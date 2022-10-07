Former NC State QB praises Drake Maye

Fans of the University of North Carolina and NC State may not agree on many things, but they can come to a consensus on one point: Drake Maye is a rising star in college football.

Former NC State quarterback Mike Glennon echoed this sentiment and had high praise for the Tar Heel signal caller, hinting at a successful future beyond Chapel Hill.

"[Drake Maye] is going to be a superstar in college and at the next level," said Glennon in an interview with ESPNU Radio.

Maye, who is in his first season as North Carolina's starting quarterback, earned the role as QB1 after a battle in fall camp with Jacolby Criswell.

After backing up current Washington Commanders quarterback Sam Howell, Maye has cemented himself as one of the nation's top quarterbacks as a redshirt freshman.

Through the season's first five games, Maye is tied for first in all of college football with 19 passing touchdowns and leads the nation with 22 touchdowns responsible for.

The Huntersville, NC native leads the ACC with 1,594 passing yards and recently eclipsed the top ten mark in odds to win the Heisman Trophy .

While Maye has surpassed expectations under center, the Tar Heels have the opportunity to do the same as the season's second half looms.

North Carolina can control their own destiny with a victory over the Miami Hurricanes on Saturday. Mario Cristobal's squad along with the Duke Blue Devils are the two programs in the Coastal division, outside of Chapel Hill, without a blemish in conference play

After traveling to Miami on Saturday, the Tar Heels will continue their road trip when they travel to Durham on October 15th to face the Blue Devils.