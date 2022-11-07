Skip to main content
Tar Heel legend named Colts interim head coach

Jenny Watson/Indy Star/USA Today Network

The former UNC standout will receive his first coaching opportunity in the National Football League.

Former North Carolina center and Super Bowl champion Jeff Saturday has been named the interim head coach for the Indianapolis Colts after Frank Reich was relieved of his duties early Monday.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the 2007 Offensive Lineman of the Year will return to Lucas Oil Stadium, as Indianapolis currently holds a 3-5-1 record.

Saturday spent 13 seasons with the Colts, earning six Pro Bowl selections, winning Super Bowl XLI over the Chicago Bears, and establishing a strong relationship with Hall of Fame quarterback Peyton Manning. 

In 2015, Saturday was named to the Colts Ring of Honor after 211 career games in the NFL.

Before his successful career, the Atlanta, Georgia native spent four seasons in Chapel Hill under Mack Brown from 1994-1997. Saturday was a two-time First Team All-ACC selection for the Tar Heels and was a team captain as a junior and senior.

Since his playing career ended in 2013, Saturday has served as a consultant for Indianapolis, while appearing on ESPN's NFL Live and coaching Hebron Christian Academy in Dacula, Georgia.

The Colts will travel to Las Vegas for a matchup with the Raiders on Sunday, Saturday's first game as a head coach.

