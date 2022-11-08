Skip to main content
Former Tar Heel signed to Giants practice squad

Jeremy Brevard/USA Today Sports

Former Tar Heel signed to Giants practice squad

The UNC football product will look to earn a spot on the active roster with his new home in the NFC East.

The New York Giants signed former North Carolina defensive lineman Aaron Crawford to the practice squad on Tuesday, according to Giants beat writer Art Stapleton.

Crawford, who was an undrafted free agent signing by the Baltimore Ravens in 2020, was released and received an injury settlement in early September.

After spending most of his first two seasons in the NFL on Baltimore's practice squad, he will be reunited with Giants defensive coordinator Don Martindale, who spent the previous four seasons as the Ravens defensive coordinator.

Crawford appeared in one NFL game in 2020, recording one tackle in a 19-14 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Prior to embarking on his NFL career, Crawford spent parts of five seasons in Chapel Hill, seeing action in 42 games.

The Ashburn, Virginia native tallied 128 total tackles, including 15.5 tackles-for-loss and seven sacks.

As he finds his new home in the NFC East, Crawford could add much needed depth for the Giants at defensive line. New York currently has multiple linemen on Injured Reserve and could call up Crawford in the near future, especially with Martindale's familiarity with the nose tackle.

Crawford will once again team up with former Tar Heels Tomon Fox and Joshua Ezeudu, who are both on the active roster.

In This Article (1)

North Carolina Tar Heels
North Carolina Tar Heels

USATSI_18010706
Basketball

No. 1 North Carolina battles UNCW in season opener

By Bryant Baucom
Football

Tar Heel legend named Colts interim head coach

By Bryant Baucom
USATSI_19365803
Football

North Carolina ranked 15th in latest AP Poll

By Bryant Baucom
USATSI_19364794
Football

Drake Maye strengthens case for Heisman against Virginia

By Asheebo Rojas
Football

Downs impresses in UNC's road win at Virginia

By Bryant Baucom
USATSI_16784107
Football

Virginia gives UNC defense a chance to build momentum

By Asheebo Rojas
USATSI_16782846
Football

UNC vs UVA: Keys to the Game

By Bryant Baucom
USATSI_17907290
Basketball

UNC Basketball Player Preview: D'Marco Dunn

By Asheebo Rojas