Former Tar Heels Square Off on Thursday Night Football

When the Washington Commanders visit the Chicago Bears on Thursday night, former North Carolina football standouts will be present on both sidelines.

As week six kicks off in the Windy City, both coaches and players alike will represent the country's oldest public institution.

For the Commanders, former walk-on Cole Holcomb and deep threat receiver Dyami Brown will be active, while Sam Howell, UNC's all-time passing yards and touchdown leader, will not suit up.

Holcomb led the ACC with 125 tackles in 2018, while Brown recorded back-to-back 1,000 yards seasons, pacing the ACC in 2019.

With 48 tackles, Holcomb ranks first on the roster and in the NFC East as he is in the midst of his first season as a team captain in Washington.

Commanders Running Backs coach Randy Jordan spent four seasons in Chapel Hill, creating a dynamic backfield with UNC legend Natrone Means. He is in his 20th season coaching and his ninth in Washington D.C., where he has coached Adrian Peterson, Alfred Morris, and Antonio Gibson.

On the Chicago Bears defense is Robert Quinn, who is in his 12th season in the NFL and has amassed two All-Pro selections. The 3x Pro Bowler was a First Team All-ACC selection and Second Team All-American in 2009 with the Tar Heels.

Quinn earned spot on the NFL's annual top-100 list earlier this year, coming in at 48.

Washington is searching for its first win since a week one victory over Jacksonville, while the Bears are looking for their third home win of the season.

As 8:15 p.m. hits, look out for former Tar Heels as they continue their careers in the National Football League.