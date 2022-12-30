Skip to main content
FSU transfer Amari Gainer commits to UNC

Mark Konezny/USA Today Sports

The former Seminole comes to Chapel Hill with one season of eligibility remaining.

With the 2022 season in the rear-view, North Carolina has transitioned to the offseason and begun preparation for 2023. 

As the transfer portal continues to play an important role in building rosters, the Tar Heels received good news on the recruiting front as Florida State transfer Amari Gainer committed to North Carolina on Friday.

Gainer, who serves primarily as an edge rusher or at the jack position, recorded action in seven regular season games for the Seminoles prior to entering the portal. He amassed 17 tackles, one sack, and one forced fumble.

In 2021, he tallied 59 tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss, one forced fumble, and one fumble recovery.

Gainer stands at 6-foot-3, 225-pounds and is the active leader in tackles at Florida State with 210, He recorded 19 tackles-for-loss, and six sacks over five seasons with the Seminoles.

The former four-star prospect took visits to West Virginia and Cincinnati, while powerhouse Alabama also made a late push.

Gainer becomes the eighth portal pledge for North Carolina and the fourth on defense joining East Tennessee State cornerback Alijah Huzzie, Georgia Tech safety Derrik Allen, and Virginia Tech cornerback Armani Chatman.

With one year of eligibility remaining, Gainer will look to make an impact on a Tar Heel defense that, despite an abundance of talent and potential, struggled at times during the 2022 season.

