Future UNC Football Player Lands Among Top 25 North Carolina Talents
Longtime UNC football recruiting prize Trey Blue, a 6-foot-5, 320-pound offensive tackle out of nearby Cary High School (N.C.), checks in as a consensus three-star prospect following the final updates to rankings and ratings across major recruiting sites ESPN, 247Sports, On3, and Rivals this week.
According to the composite 2025 On3 Industry Rankings, Blue stacks up at No. 938 overall, No. 54 among offensive tackles, and No. 25 in North Carolina. He's the fifth-highest ranked member of the 20-deep UNC football haul, sitting No. 2 among offensive linemen in the collection below Katy High School (Texas) three-star Byron Nelson, who ranks No. 898 in the country.
Trey Blue verbally committed to the UNC football program back in September 2023. And in early December, he confirmed his pledge to the new staff in Chapel Hill by signing his financial agreement.
First-year Tar Heel head coach Bill Belichick and his cohorts boast the No. 60-ranked 2025 class nationally, per On3, No. 15 in the ACC. The group includes 10 early signees.
