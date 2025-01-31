All Tar Heels

Future UNC Football Player Lands Among Top 25 North Carolina Talents

The final 2025 rankings put UNC football signee Trey Blue just inside the top 1,000 nationally.

Matt Giles

UNC football head coach Bill Belichick
UNC football head coach Bill Belichick / Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images
In this story:

Longtime UNC football recruiting prize Trey Blue, a 6-foot-5, 320-pound offensive tackle out of nearby Cary High School (N.C.), checks in as a consensus three-star prospect following the final updates to rankings and ratings across major recruiting sites ESPN, 247Sports, On3, and Rivals this week.

ALSO READ: UNC Head Coach Conducts In-Home Visit With Top-Ranked 2026 QB

According to the composite 2025 On3 Industry Rankings, Blue stacks up at No. 938 overall, No. 54 among offensive tackles, and No. 25 in North Carolina. He's the fifth-highest ranked member of the 20-deep UNC football haul, sitting No. 2 among offensive linemen in the collection below Katy High School (Texas) three-star Byron Nelson, who ranks No. 898 in the country.

Trey Blue verbally committed to the UNC football program back in September 2023. And in early December, he confirmed his pledge to the new staff in Chapel Hill by signing his financial agreement.

First-year Tar Heel head coach Bill Belichick and his cohorts boast the No. 60-ranked 2025 class nationally, per On3, No. 15 in the ACC. The group includes 10 early signees.

ALSO READ: Nearby Lineman Trevor Howard Expresses Excitement After Visiting UNC

Stay tuned to North Carolina Tar Heels On SI for more UNC football recruiting news.

Published
Matt Giles
MATT GILES

Matt Giles is the editor and publisher of North Carolina Tar Heels on SI, Duke Blue Devils on SI, and NC State Wolfpack on SI, making him a key source for comprehensive coverage of these storied college basketball programs. Since joining UNC on SI in 2023, Matt has been dedicated to providing in-depth analysis, breaking news, and exclusive content on all three teams. He covers everything from game previews and recaps to player profiles and recruiting updates. Matt's expert knowledge of these teams has made his work a go-to resource for fans and followers of Duke, NC State, and UNC. As publisher, he shapes the editorial direction, ensuring that the most relevant and timely information reaches his audience.

Home/Football