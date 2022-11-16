Georgia Tech QBs ruled out ahead of Saturday's Coastal clash

Ahead of North Carolina's Coastal matchup against Georgia Tech, two key contributors were ruled out for Saturday's contest.

On Tuesday, Georgia Tech interim head coach Brent Key announced that Yellow Jacket quarterback Jeff Sims has been ruled out indefinitely, according to Rivals' Kelly Quinlan.

Along with the absence of Sims will be freshman signal caller Zach Pyron, who suffered a broken clavicle on Saturday against Miami in his second career start.

Sims, who hasn't played since Georgia Tech's 16-9 loss to Virginia on Oct. 20th, has been a thorn in North Carolina's side. During last year's matchup in Atlanta, the sophomore signal caller showcased his dual-threat ability, tallying 112 yards and a touchdown in 13 pass attempts and rushing for 128 yards and three scores.

As Pyron shared the starting role with Akron transfer Zach Gibson following Sims' injury, he became a consistent, impactful player for the Yellow Jackets. In three games, he threw for 565 yards and three touchdowns, while rushing for 127 yards and two scores.

Gibson will now retain the starting role under center for Georgia Tech in its final two games. Through four games plays, he had completed 25 of 51 pass attempts for 224 yards and one touchdown.

Without the dual-threat ability like Sims and Pyron, North Carolina will focus more on his arm, as the Yellow Jackets have lost three of their last four contests.

The misfortune for Georgia Tech plays to the favor of the Tar Heels, who look for their 10th win of the seaosn on Saturday. North Carolina sits as a 21 point favorite ahead of the 5:30 p.m. kickoff in Chapel Hill.