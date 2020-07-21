AllTarHeels
Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins Is Down to Six Schools

Jonah Lossiah

Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins is a four-star defensive tackle and one of the best players in South Carolina.

The Gaffney, SC prospect cut his list of schools to six on Tuesday evening. Those final programs are UNC, Alabama, South Carolina, Tennessee, Georgia, and Virginia Tech.

Ingram-Dawkins has had a busy summer when it comes to recruiting. He previously trimmed his list to six once and even announced a commitment date before taking time to assess all of his options. Since then he has had plenty of time to talk with coaches, and he even picked up his offer from Alabama in that time.

The defensive lineman has made significant strides in the last year. Ingram-Dawkins has added size and strength to an already impressive frame. He now measures in at 6’5” and more than 300 pounds. He possess all the physical assets to be a big-time player at the college level, and that is a big reason he has shot up many ranking boards. Recently he’s been posting videos of himself playing summer basketball, showing that he’s still very nimble despite his large frame.

North Carolina could really use a player like Ingram-Dawkins in the 2021 class. Despite two of the best players in the cycle being defensive lineman, both Jahvaree Ritzie and Keeshawn Silver look to be defensive ends. There is no doubt that each of them is versatile enough to slide around the line, but the Tar Heels have not yet to land that prospect that can fill it up in the interior.

When it comes to interest, Ingram-Dawkins seems to have a strong affinity for each of the schools on this list. Hometown South Carolina has been considered the favorite at times, but it seems his recruitment is still very open. There are some heavy hitters in that lineup, and Ingram-Dawkins would be a big get for each program. 

There is currently no decision date for him, though he did say that he plans to commit soon. 

