Initial thoughts: UNC named No. 17 in first college football playoff ranking

The College Football Playoff Selection Committee listed UNC at No. 17 in its first ranking of the season.

The Tar Heels, who are also ranked No. 17 in the AP poll, are the second-highest ranked ACC team behind No. 3 Clemson.

UNC hasn't been ranked on the CFP list since week 17 in 2020, when it was No. 13. That season, the 6-2 Tar Heels landed at No. 19 in the initial CFP selection and finished the regular season six spots higher after beating then No. 10 Miami in their last game.

The 7-1 Tar Heels in 2022 aren't too far off in the rankings from two seasons prior, which is a fair assessment considering their performances and strength of schedule.

UNC started the season shaky in its non-conference play. Three of its first four opponents were outside of the Power 5, Notre Dame is independent, and three of those games came down to one-possession or were losses.

The defense couldn't stop anyone to start the year, giving up a combined 158 points and 1,981 total yards of offense to the likes of FAMU, Georgia State, Appalachian State and a struggling Notre Dame team.

Although they have improved since then, the Tar Heels' defense also struggled to get crucial stops against Miami and Duke, which were also one-possession thrillers.

Those performances haven't helped UNC considering how those opponents have performed in their own schedules. Only four of the Tar Heels' first eight opponents have winning records which include Duke, Notre Dame, App State and FAMU.

Although, the UNC offense has been lighting up the scoreboards and stat sheets behind redshirt freshman quarterback Drake Maye, No. 17 is reasonable considering the lack of dominance over a mediocre set of opponents.

Things are looking up for the Tar Heels in the new CFP rankings, however.

Two of the remaining four UNC matchups are in the top 25 with Wake Forest at No. 21 and N.C. State at No. 22.

Should both teams win out, the Tar Heels will have a chance to grab its first wins over ranked teams this season and strengthen its resume.

Yet, UNC must take care of its own business, which means building off one of its best defensive performances against Pitt and making a statement against a 3-5 Virginia team.

Stacking wins and doing it in a convincing fashion will put UNC even higher and in position to face off against a likely top-four team in the ACC championship for a chance at making the CFP.