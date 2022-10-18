Skip to main content
Kamari Morales sets UNC Football program record

Rob Kinnan/USA Today Sports

Kamari Morales sets UNC Football program record

The UNC football standout ranks above the likes of Tar Heel legends Alge Crumpler and Eric Ebron.

Antoine Green's touchdown with 16 seconds left lifted the Tar Heels over Duke to maintain the Victory Bell on Saturday, but Kamari Morales' first quarter touchdown reception was just as memorable for the fourth-year tight end.

Morales' one-yard score to give the Tar Heels an early 10-7 lead cemented himself atop a legendary group of North Carolina tight ends.

Now with 10 receiving scores for his career, Morales holds the program record for receiving touchdowns by a tight end, passing former Tar Heels Tony Blanchard, Ken Taylor, and Brandon Fritts (Michael Koh).

With Drake Maye under center and a UNC offense that has increased their emphasis on tight end play, Morales is on track for the best season of his career.

After recording 24 receptions for 220 yards and five touchdowns in 2021, the Buck Lake, Florida native has amassed 16 catches for 202 yards and five touchdowns through the season's first seven games.

Morales is tied with Clemson's Jake Briningstool (4) for most touchdown receptions by ACC tight ends.

As North Carolina is in the midst of their second bye week of the season, they will prepare for another Coastal showdown when they host Pittsburgh on October 29th.

The Tar Heel tight end will look to extend his UNC football record and find the endzone for the third time in four contests.

