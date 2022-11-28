Mack Brown provides injury update for three Tar Heels

North Carolina entered Friday's contest against NC State without secondary member Tony Grimes, but they exited their second straight loss also without Cam'Ron Kelly and with safety Storm Duck banged up.

Both Grimes and Kelly suffered lower body injuries, while Duck was hindered by an upper body injury.

Five days ahead of their showdown with Clemson in the ACC Championship Game, Mack Brown updated the status of the three defensive backs in his Monday press conference.

All three defenders will be monitored throughout the week before a decision is made on their availability in Charlotte.

The trio of injured Tar Heels have combined for 132 tackles, four interceptions, and 17 pass breakups on the season

Going up against a Clemson offense that has faced its fair share of struggles through the air, having depth in the secondary would go a long way towards a victory against the Tigers.

If any of Grimes, Duck, or Kelly are ruled out for Saturday, Lejond Cavazos, Will Hardy, and Marcus Allen would likely be in line for a bigger role on defense.

With nose tackle Ray Vohasek, jack Noah Taylor, and defensive end Desmond Evans already ruled out with season-ending injuries, the Gene Chikiz-led defense can ill afford more absences in their biggest game of the year.

As North Carolina plays in their first ACC Championship Game since 2015, expect a big boost on defense if the secondary members, particularly Duck, suit up against Clemson.