Mack Brown provides injury update on trio of Tar Heels

Brett Davis/USA Today Sports

The UNC football program will return contributors on both sides of the ball for Saturday's ACC Coastal showdown.

The second bye week of the season for North Carolina went exactly how the Tar Heels would have hoped: Pittsburgh fell to Louisville, Duke defeated Miami, and Virginia pulled off the shocker over Georgia Tech.

While the on the field results benefited North Carolina, a week off the field also helped the Tar Heels get healthy.

On Monday, Mack Brown provided an update on three injured contributors who have missed time this season.

Running back DJ Jones, defensive back Don Chapman, and offensive lineman William Barnes have all returned to practice and are healthy ahead of UNC's primetime matchup against Pittsburgh on Saturday.

Jones, who has appeared in six games this season, has rushed for 89 yards and a touchdown, while Barnes has been part of a North Carolina offensive line that has made great strides from 2021.

With a running back room that has seen impactful performances, but lacked a clear-cut starter, Jones can provide a boost out of the backfield. 

On the defensive side of the ball, Chapman will return to the secondary, where he has recorded 11 total tackles in four games.

As the UNC defense has shown improvement since last month's lost to Notre Dame, the addition of Chapman only helps Gene Chizik's group continue their progress.

A healthier roster for the second half of the season is vital to the Tar Heels, who are working towards a potential 10 win season and birth in the ACC Championship Game.

