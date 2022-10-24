Mack Hollins continues to produce in career-best year

The NFL season is only in week seven, but former North Carolina wide receiver Mack Hollins has already recorded the best year of his career.

In week two, Hollins introduced himself to the Raiders offense, hauling in eight passes for a career-high 158 yards and a touchdown.

Fast forward to Sunday, as Hollins pulled down a 26-yard pass over two defenders in the endzone, tying the game at 10 before the Raiders cruised to a 38-20 victory over the Houston Texans.

He would finish with two catches for 44 yards, as Las Vegas earned their second consecutive home win.

Through six games, the sixth year wideout has recorded career-highs in receptions (19) and receiving yards (317). With two touchdowns on the season, he sits just two away from his career-high with 11 games remaining.

Hollins has tallied at least one reception in five of Las Vegas' contests and has solidified himself as WR3 behind Davante Adams and Hunter Renfrow.

As a deep ball threat for Derek Carr, Hollins is a favorite target in the endzone and down the field, recording a 60-yard reception in three different seasons.

After being drafted by the Philadelphia Eagles in the fourth round of the 2017 NFL Draft, he spent time in the NFC East and with the Miami Dolphins before signing with the Las Vegas Raiders in the offseason.

On a one-year deal, Hollins will look to continue his hot start in an effort to secure an extension or well-deserved contract in free agency.