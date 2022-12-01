It's been a week full of accolades and accomplishments for North Carolina quarterback Drake Maye. On Tuesday, he was named to the All-ACC First Team before being tabbed as the ACC Player of the Year and the ACC Rookie of the Year on Wednesday.

One day later and the honors continue to roll in for the Tar Heel signal caller.

Maye was named one of five finalists for the Shaun Alexander Freshman of the Year Award, an honor presented by the Maxwell Football Club after the former Alabama running back.

Georgia defensive back Malaki Starks, LSU linebacker Harold Perkins Jr., Ole Miss running back Quinshon Judkins, and Penn State linebackers Abdul Carter join Maye as finalists in the award's fifth year.

In his first season as a starter under center, Maye compiled one of, if not the best season in North Carolina football history.

His 3,847 passing yards and 35 passing touchdowns ranked first in the ACC and top five in all of college football.

On the ground, the redshirt freshman was equally as impressive, rushing for 629 yards and six scores. He led the explosive offense in both passing and rushing, becoming of the most valuable players in the country.

Maye helped lead the Tar Heels to a 9-3 regular season and a berth in the ACC Championship Game against the Clemson Tigers on Saturday.

A victory for the final ACC Coastal Champion would give them their first conference title since 1980 and their first ever win in the Championship Game format.

Kick-off is set for 8 p.m. on Saturday at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte.