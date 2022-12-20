North Carolina continues success in the transfer portal

For the second time in as many days, North Carolina received two commitments via the transfer portal on Monday.

The Tar Heels continued their success by adding graduate transfer and defensive back Derrik Allen and former Cincinnati kicker Ryan Coe.

Following stints at both Notre Dame and Georgia Tech, defensive back Derrik Allen will join his brother, Marcus, in the Tar Heel secondary, as he committed to North Carolina.

Allen, who spent the last three seasons with the Yellow Jackets, appeared in 31 career games in Atlanta, recording 46 tackles and one interception.

In Georgia Tech's 21-17 upset win in Chapel Hill, he tallied three tackles.

The former four-star recruit will have one season of eligibility remaining and is the second defensive back commit for UNC from the transfer portal this cycle.

On special teams, Coe, a former Bearcat, will compete with Noah Burnette for the starting job at plackicker and on kickoffs.

In one season with the Cincinnati, Coe was successful on 19-of-23 field goal attempts and 44-of-44 on extra points. He recorded 45 touchbacks en route to a Second Team All-AAC selection.

Prior to his stint in the Queen City, Coe spent three seasons in the Colonial Athletic Association with Delaware. He was 26-of-34 on field goal attempts, connected on two 50-plus yard kicks, and was a two-time All-CAA selection.

Coe visited both Chapel Hill and Wisconsin, who recently hired Bearcat head Coach Luke Fickell, before making his decision.

In total, North Carolina has received four commitments from the transfer portal as they look to build their secondary, bolster their wide receiver room, and strengthen an already stout offensive line.

Can the Tar Heels continue their recruiting success heading into 2023?