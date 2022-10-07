North Carolina is Miami's toughest ACC opponent

The University of Miami is one of college football's most historic programs with five national titles, two Heisman Trophy winners, and a .629 winning percentage.

Hall-of-Famers Ed Reed, Ray Lewis, Edgerrin James, and Michael Irvin have all suited up in the green and orange, helping establish Miami as a national powerhouse.

North Carolina has become familiar with the powerhouse that is Miami over the years since their conference transition.

When the Hurricanes joined the Atlantic Coast Conference in 2004 after a 12-year stint in the Big East, North Carolina became an annual matchup on the schedule.

As the Tar Heels remain in the Coastal division with Miami for one final season, they are the only team in the ACC to have a winning record against the Hurricanes. (First reported by WCHL's Michael Koh)

North Carolina has earned 14 total and 12 unvacated victories over Miami, while the Hurricanes sit at 11 wins over the Tar Heels.

Both Clemson and Georgia Tech sit at .500 against the Hurricanes and will have a chance to improve their record this season.

Heading into Saturday's matchup, the Tar Heels will look to extend their three-game winning streak against their ACC Coastal rival in their first matchup against head coach Mario Cristobal.

Since their first matchup in 1946, neither team has amassed a winning streak longer than three games.

A win for North Carolina would put them either tied for or alone atop the ACC standings, while Miami is competing in their first conference matchup of the season.