North Carolina lands pair of transfers for 2023

Petre Thomas/USA Today Sports

The Tar Heels will welcome transfers on both sides of the ball, as they improve the secondary and the offensive line.

After hosting official visitors from the transfer portal over the past two weeks, North Carolina gained the commitment of two portal entrants on Sunday.

Coastal Carolina center Willie Lampkin and East Tennessee State cornerback Alijah Huzzie both announced their decision to transfer to Chapel Hill, providing depth on both sides of the ball.

Lampkin spent three seasons with the Chanticleers, earning the Sun Belt Offensive Lineman of the Year award this past season. He appeared in 37 games in Conway, leading to three All-Sun Belt selections.

The Lakeland, Florida native transitioned from guard to center before the 2022 season, giving him the ability to rotate along the Tar Heel offensive line.

Lampkin was a former three-star recruit in the class of 2020.

As starting center Corey Gaynor awaits the decision on his appeal for an extra season of eligibility, Lampkin could replace the Miami transfer right away or join him on the line at guard.

On the defensive side of the ball, East Tennessee State transfer and cornerback Alijah Huzzie will join the secondary in Chapel Hill after three seasons with the Buccaneers.

Huzzie, who started all 11 games in 2022, finished the season with 59 tackles, 16 pass breakups, and six interceptions. He ranked second in the country in interceptions and was a First Team All-SoCon selection. 

In addition to impressing in the secondary, he was the primary punt returner, amassing 138 return yards on nine punts.

The addition of Huzzie will provide some much needed stability for a position group that lost six members to the transfer portal. 

With two commitments and a plethora of visitors, both on offense and defense, North Carolina will look to bolster their wide receiver corps and create a strong secondary through the portal.

Can the Tar Heels continue their hot streak on the recruiting trail and add onto their roster for 2023?

