North Carolina ranked 15th in latest AP Poll

Scott Taetsch/USA Today Sports

The UNC football program finds themselves ranked once again while riding a five game winning streak.

After a thrilling 31-28 victory over the Virginia Cavaliers on Saturday, North Carolina moved up two spots to No. 15 in the AP Poll.

Mack Brown earned his first career victory in Charlottesville with the Tar Heels, as North Carolina remains the second-highest ranked team in the ACC.

With an 8-1 record, the Tar Heels control their own destiny to advance to the ACC Championship, where a victory would send them to the Orange Bowl. 

Quarterback Drake Maye, who currently leads college football with 31 passing touchdowns, leads an elite North Carolina offense, alongside receivers Josh Downs and Antoine Green.

An improved effort from what has turned into an injury-riddled defense has given the Tar Heels a chance to launch a comeback for the third straight game.

As the only undefeated team in ACC play, North Carolina will make the short trip to Winston-Salem on Saturday to take on Wake Forest in primetime.

Currently riding a two-game losing streak, the Demon Deacons will look for their first victory over the Tar Heels since 2019.

A win for North Carolina would clinch their first trip to the ACC Championship game since 2015.

