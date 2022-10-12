North Carolina to bring back chrome helmets versus Duke

Whether it be football or basketball, the University of North Carolina is known for having some of the best uniforms in college sports. The Carolina blue and argyle are a staple across the Tar Heel athletic scene and revered by fans across the country.

As North Carolina has debuted a throwback uniform for football and brought back the black jerseys in basketball in recent years, they will once again return to the Carolina blue dome helmets when they travel to Duke on Saturday.

The UNC Football Twitter account announced on Wednesday that the headgear would make another appearance, as the Tar Heels have donned chrome helmets against the Blue Devils and NC State in the past.

In a 45-20 Thursday night victory over then No. 25 ranked Duke in 2014, North Carolina debuted the Carolina blue chrome helmets with a gray Tar Heel logo.

Now, eight years later and bringing back the look, they will try to leave Durham with the same outcome and a 3-0 record in ACC play.

The question remains as to what the rest of uniform combination will look like for the Tar Heels, but it will assuredly be one of the most eye-catching outfits in college football.