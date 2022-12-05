Skip to main content
North Carolina to face PAC 12 opponent in Holiday Bowl

The Tar Heels will attempt to earn their 10th win for the first time since 2015 and the second time this century.

After a 9-4 record following the ACC Championship Game loss to Clemson, North Carolina now knows their destination for the college football bowl season.

The Tar Heels will travel to San Diego take on the Oregon Ducks in the SDCCU Holiday Bowl on Dec. 28.

Oregon finished the regular season at 9-3, earning a No. 15 ranking in the final College Football Playoff rankings of the season. 

Led by quarterback Bo Nix, the Ducks earned three top 25 victories on the year with their three losses all coming against ranked teams in Georgia, Washington, and Oregon State.

Their 507.8 yards per game on offense are tied for third in the country, while they are tied for eighth with a plus-nine turnover margin.

This will be Oregon's fourth overall appearance in the Holiday Bowl and the first ever meeting between the two programs.

North Carolina's roster will look different in their final game of the 2022 season, as three Tar Heels have already entered the transfer portal.

For the Ducks, three members of their program have also entered the transfer portal with standout cornerback Christian Gonzalez already opting out and declaring for the 2023 NFL Draft.

Kick-off is set for 8 p.m. ET at Petco Park in San Diego.

North Carolina Tar Heels
North Carolina Tar Heels

