Productive UNC Football Defender Hits Spring Transfer Portal
With the spring transfer portal gates open, many players are seeking bigger roles and changes of scenery. Those transfers include three-year UNC football defender Beau Atkinson.
Late Tuesday night, On3’s Hayes Fawcett reported that the Tar Heel edge rusher has entered the transfer portal, becoming the UNC football program's first announced outbound departure of the spring period.
The 6-foot-6, 265-pound Atkinson appeared in every game this past season for then-head coach Mack Brown and the Tar Heels, becoming a major contributor en route to earning ACC Defensive Lineman of the Week honors.
He amassed 54 tackles, including 35 of the solo variety, along with 11 sacks and one forced fumble across two seasons after redshirting his first year in Chapel Hill.
A former four-star recruit out of Leesville Road High School (N.C.) in nearby Raleigh, Beau Atkinson attracted attention from a long list of FBS suitors before committing to the Tar Heels. And with two years of eligibility remaining, he's sure to command considerable interest this go-round.
