Six-Time Super Bowl Champion Head Coach Attends UNC Baseball Clashes
As the UNC baseball team attempted to win its second game of the Super Regional and advance to the College World Series, one of the Diamond Heels' newest fans was on hand to support their road to Omaha.
Former six-time Super Bowl champion head coach and first-year UNC football leader Bill Belichick made an appearance in Boshamer Stadium on Saturday afternoon to watch the school face off against Arizona in the second game of the Chapel Hill Super Regional. And he returned on Sunday.
Before the 73-year-old Belichick was spotted on the field before the contest on Saturday, he was photographed greeting and speaking with UNC baseball head coach Scott Forbes on the field:
Belichick's presence didn't coincide with what would have been a series-clinching Tar Heel win on Saturday. No, UNC dropped the battle, 10-8, resulting in a winner-take-all contest on Sunday afternoon.
At the time of this article's publishing, UNC baseball enjoys a 3-1 lead over the Wildcats heading into the bottom of the sixth inning. The winner earns a trip to Omaha and the College World Series.
