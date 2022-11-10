Skip to main content
Tar Heel DB ruled out for Saturday vs Wake Forest

Tar Heel DB ruled out for Saturday vs Wake Forest

The Tar Heels will be without a member of their secondary, who has been working his way back form injury.

North Carolina defensive back Ja'Qurious Conley will miss Saturday's matchup against Wake Forest in Winston-Salem, according to Inside Carolina.

Conley, who had been easing his way back into the lineup after a torn ACL and MCL in a Nov. 2021 contest against Wofford, suffered a setback in practice this week.

He made his season debut in the Tar Heels' 42-24 victory over Pittsburgh and has recorded seven snaps on special teams in the last two games.

The extent of Conley's injure is uncertain and with just two regular season games remaining after Saturday, a medical redshirt is possible.

Although the Jacksonville, North Carolina native has missed a majority of the season, his absence throughout the rest of the year would be detrimental to a Tar Heel defense that has already lost three starters due to injury.

With the impact Conley has made throughout his first two seasons in Chapel Hill, North Carolina could greatly benefit if he is able to return to the lineup.

