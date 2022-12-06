Tar Heels offer SEC transfer at offensive line

With the transfer portal officially opening up on Monday, rosters and the future of programs already look different heading into bowl season.

One of those being North Carolina, who after losing nine players to the portal are looking to add to their roster through the transfer route.

Texas A&M offensive lineman P.J. Williams announced on social media that he has received an offer from the Tar Heels after his decision to leave the Aggies.

North Carolina appears to be the first program to offer the former top-100 recruit, while Colorado and California have since done the same.

Williams, a former four-star recruit in the class of 2022, appeared in just one game for Texas A&M, seeing action against Sam Houston State in the season opener.

At 6-foot-4 and 285 lbs., Williams would provide depth up front for an offensive line unit that will feature some turnover in 2023.

Starters Corey Gaynor, Spencer Rolland, and Ed Montilus have exhausted their eligibility, while William Barnes and Asim Richards have yet to make a decision on their return to Chapel Hill.

With a plethora of young talent hoping to make an impact, including the likes of former five-star Zach Rice, Cayden Baker, and Malik McGowan, the addition of Williams could give the Tar Heels a solid core in the trenches for the next two to three seasons.

As the transfer movement is not over for North Carolina, the outlook for bringing in or losing players is likely to change.

Will the Tar Heels be able to bring in Williams and help solidify their offensive line for 2023?