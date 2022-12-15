Three-star LB Michael Short commits to UNC

As North Carolina prepares for the Holiday Bowl against Oregon on Dec. 28th, the Tar Heels received good news for their future on the recruiting front.

After revealing his finalists earlier this week, three-star linebacker Michael Short announced his commitment to North Carolina in a ceremony at Mallard Creek High School on Thursday morning.

Short, who recently ended a June pledge to East Carolina, chose the Tar Heels over the likes of Wake Forest, East Carolina, Appalachian State, and Missouri.

He becomes the 18th member of North Carolina's 2023 recruiting class that will now jump two spots to No. 24 in the country.

Short is the No. 31 ranked recruit in the state of North Carolina and rated the 102nd best linebacker in the country by 247 Sports.

He officially visited Chapel Hill last weekend, marking his second trip to UNC in as many weeks.

In his senior season with the Mavericks, Short put up impressive numbers and became a highly-coveted prospect across the state. The Charlotte native recorded 124 tackles, 12 sacks, and two interceptions in 12 games.

As the calendar turns towards the new year, the Tar Heels are still working to add to their 2023 class and will host an official visitor this weekend. Three-star defensive lineman and former Virginia pledge Rodney Lora will take a trip to Chapel Hill on Friday.

Can North Carolina improve their 2023 class and earn two defensive commitments in one week?