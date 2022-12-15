Three-star UNC target to commit on Thursday

In the college football world, all eyes are on the transfer portal, as student-athletes are looking for their new home and rosters are looking different heading into bowl season.

Despite the focus on the portal, class of 2023 targets are still on the market and deciding their college destination. One of which is three-star linebacker Michael Short, a UNC football target.

Short, who recently decommitted from East Carolina after a three and a half month pledge to the Pirates, is set to announce his decision on Thursday at 9 a.m.

Earlier today, the Charlotte native named his three finalists ahead of his commitment tomorrow. Short's top three schools are North Carolina, Wake Forest, and Missouri.

He received an offer from the Tar Heels on Nov. 11th and took an official visit to Wake Forest on Dec. 2nd, three days before decommitting from ECU.

As of now, Short holds just one Crystal Ball prediction, a forecast to North Carolina from Stephen Igoe of 247's Hoist the Colours.

He is the No. 31 ranked recruit in the state of North Carolina and rated the 102nd best linebacker by 247 Sports.

Adding Short to the UNC football recruiting class would give the Tar Heels the No. 24 overall unit, jumping up two spots.

Will the three-star linebacker pick North Carolina or will he take his talents to Wake Forest or Missouri?