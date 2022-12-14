UNC announces Randy Clements as new offensive line coach

UNC announced Randy Clements as its new offensive line coach on Wednesday.

Clements, most recently the offensive line coach at North Texas, will succeed Jack Bicknell who will be joining former offensive coordinator Phil Longo at Wisconsin. He has 20 years of experience on the job, coaching the position at Houston, Baylor, Florida State, and Ole Miss as well.

Clements coached under former UNC offensive coordinator Seth Littrell at North Texas for two seasons and led an impressive unit. The Mean Green offensive line oversaw 201.7 rushing yards per game in 2022 which ranked 24th nationally, per Go Heels.

The Tar Heels rushed for 156.4 yards per game and gave up the fourth-most sacks in the ACC with 38. North Texas only gave up 11 in 2022 while anchoring a highly productive offense averaging 33.9 points and 453.8 yards per game.

According to Go Heels, Clements has been a part of nine top-13 offenses in the country which include three consecutive No. 1-ranked units at Baylor from 2013-15.

"Randy is a tough, hard-nosed offensive line coach that has a tremendous amount of experience working in systems similar to our offense. He's helped produce explosive offenses everywhere he's been, while showing a knack for protecting the quarterback and limiting negative plays," said head coach Mack Brown.

