Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
BasketballFootballOther SportsSI.com
Search

UNC Named Betting Favorite in ACC Coastal

Tar Heels picked by sports book to face Clemson in title game
Author:
Publish date:

Online bookmaker SportsBettingDime.com has released prop bets for all Power Five teams for the upcoming college football season, and it appears that gamblers like North Carolina’s chances to compete for the ACC title in 2021.

The over/under for wins for North Carolina this season is set at 9.5. That’s the highest over/under in the Coastal, just ahead of Miami, whose over/under is set at 9.0 wins. It’s the second highest total in the ACC. Clemson, at an over/under of 11.5 wins, is the only team with a higher expected win total.

Win total over/under

Clemson 11.5

North Carolina 9.5
Miami 9.0
Boston College 7.0
Pitt 7.0
NC State 6.5
Louisville 6.5
Virginia 6.5
Virginia Tech 6.5
Wake Forest 6.5
Florida State 6.0

Georgia Tech 4.5

Duke 3.5

Syracuse 3.0

North Carolina also has the second-best odds to win the ACC title. The Tar Heels are +1,800, meaning a $100 bet would win $1,800. Once again, it’s the best in the Coastal, just ahead of Miami (+2,200). Only Clemson, at -350, has better odds.

Conference title odds

Clemson -350

North Carolina +1800
Miami +2,200
Virginia Tech +5,000
Louisville +5,800
Pitt +6,500
Wake Forest +7,100
Florida State +7,600

Virginia +9,000
Boston College +11,000
NC State +12,500
Georgia Tech +25,000

Duke +40,000

Syracuse +90,000

And Carolina is favored to win the Coastal Division and reach the ACC Championship Game for the second time in program history. The Tar Heels are +170 to win the Coastal title, meaning a $100 bet would earn $170. Miami is just behind North Carolina at +180.

Only Clemson in the Atlantic Division is a bigger favorite to play in the title game.

Odds to play in ACC Championship Game

Coastal Division

North Carolina +170
Miami +180
Virginia Tech +950
Pitt +1,150
Virginia +1400
Georgia Tech +4,200

Duke +9,000

Atlantic Division

Clemson -700

Florida State +3,000

Wake Forest +3,200
Louisville +3,400
Boston College +4,500

NC State +5,500

Syracuse +25,000

USATSI_15271403_168388396_lowres
Football

UNC Named Betting Favorite in ACC Coastal

howell_1-610d7fd542a692353ebb8ea7_Aug_06_2021_18_33_35
Football

Sam Howell: Hype Isn't Going to Win Football Games

USATSI_16459075
Other Sports

Tar Heels in the Tokyo 2020 Olympics (August 6 Update)

USATSI_16480186
Other Sports

Tar Heels in the Tokyo 2020 Olympics (August 4 Update)

USATSI_16484924
Other Sports

Tar Heels in the Tokyo 2020 Olympics (July 31 Update)

USATSI_15685564
Basketball

Day'Ron Sharpe Selected No. 29 by the Brooklyn Nets in the 2021 NBA Draft

USATSI_16459075
Other Sports

Tar Heels in the Tokyo 2020 Olympics (July 28 Update)

USATSI_16353244
Other Sports

12 Tar Heels Compete at 2020 Tokyo Olympics