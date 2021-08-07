UNC Named Betting Favorite in ACC Coastal
Online bookmaker SportsBettingDime.com has released prop bets for all Power Five teams for the upcoming college football season, and it appears that gamblers like North Carolina’s chances to compete for the ACC title in 2021.
The over/under for wins for North Carolina this season is set at 9.5. That’s the highest over/under in the Coastal, just ahead of Miami, whose over/under is set at 9.0 wins. It’s the second highest total in the ACC. Clemson, at an over/under of 11.5 wins, is the only team with a higher expected win total.
Win total over/under
Clemson 11.5
North Carolina 9.5
Miami 9.0
Boston College 7.0
Pitt 7.0
NC State 6.5
Louisville 6.5
Virginia 6.5
Virginia Tech 6.5
Wake Forest 6.5
Florida State 6.0
Georgia Tech 4.5
Duke 3.5
Syracuse 3.0
North Carolina also has the second-best odds to win the ACC title. The Tar Heels are +1,800, meaning a $100 bet would win $1,800. Once again, it’s the best in the Coastal, just ahead of Miami (+2,200). Only Clemson, at -350, has better odds.
Conference title odds
Clemson -350
North Carolina +1800
Miami +2,200
Virginia Tech +5,000
Louisville +5,800
Pitt +6,500
Wake Forest +7,100
Florida State +7,600
Virginia +9,000
Boston College +11,000
NC State +12,500
Georgia Tech +25,000
Duke +40,000
Syracuse +90,000
And Carolina is favored to win the Coastal Division and reach the ACC Championship Game for the second time in program history. The Tar Heels are +170 to win the Coastal title, meaning a $100 bet would earn $170. Miami is just behind North Carolina at +180.
Only Clemson in the Atlantic Division is a bigger favorite to play in the title game.
Odds to play in ACC Championship Game
Coastal Division
North Carolina +170
Miami +180
Virginia Tech +950
Pitt +1,150
Virginia +1400
Georgia Tech +4,200
Duke +9,000
Atlantic Division
Clemson -700
Florida State +3,000
Wake Forest +3,200
Louisville +3,400
Boston College +4,500
NC State +5,500
Syracuse +25,000