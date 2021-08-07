UNC Named Betting Favorite in ACC Coastal

Online bookmaker SportsBettingDime.com has released prop bets for all Power Five teams for the upcoming college football season, and it appears that gamblers like North Carolina’s chances to compete for the ACC title in 2021.

The over/under for wins for North Carolina this season is set at 9.5. That’s the highest over/under in the Coastal, just ahead of Miami, whose over/under is set at 9.0 wins. It’s the second highest total in the ACC. Clemson, at an over/under of 11.5 wins, is the only team with a higher expected win total.

Win total over/under

Clemson 11.5

North Carolina 9.5

Miami 9.0

Boston College 7.0

Pitt 7.0

NC State 6.5

Louisville 6.5

Virginia 6.5

Virginia Tech 6.5

Wake Forest 6.5

Florida State 6.0

Georgia Tech 4.5

Duke 3.5

Syracuse 3.0





North Carolina also has the second-best odds to win the ACC title. The Tar Heels are +1,800, meaning a $100 bet would win $1,800. Once again, it’s the best in the Coastal, just ahead of Miami (+2,200). Only Clemson, at -350, has better odds.

Conference title odds

Clemson -350

North Carolina +1800

Miami +2,200

Virginia Tech +5,000

Louisville +5,800

Pitt +6,500

Wake Forest +7,100

Florida State +7,600

Virginia +9,000

Boston College +11,000

NC State +12,500

Georgia Tech +25,000

Duke +40,000

Syracuse +90,000





And Carolina is favored to win the Coastal Division and reach the ACC Championship Game for the second time in program history. The Tar Heels are +170 to win the Coastal title, meaning a $100 bet would earn $170. Miami is just behind North Carolina at +180.

Only Clemson in the Atlantic Division is a bigger favorite to play in the title game.

Odds to play in ACC Championship Game

Coastal Division

North Carolina +170

Miami +180

Virginia Tech +950

Pitt +1,150

Virginia +1400

Georgia Tech +4,200

Duke +9,000

Atlantic Division

Clemson -700

Florida State +3,000

Wake Forest +3,200

Louisville +3,400

Boston College +4,500

NC State +5,500

Syracuse +25,000