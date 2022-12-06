UNC CB Tony Grimes heads to transfer portal

With Monday being the first day for student-athletes to officially enter the transfer portal, the North Carolina roster has already seen some changes ahead of their matchup in the Holiday Bowl against Oregon.

As it stands, the Tar Heels have lost ten players to the portal, including eight from the defensive side of the ball.

The newest member to exit Chapel Hill is former five-star cornerback Tony Grimes.

In 12 games this season, Grimes record 36 total tackles, seven pass deflections, and one forced fumble.

He missed North Carolina's regular season finale loss to NC State and played just four snaps in the ACC Championship Game against Clemson.

For his career, the former No. 28 overall recruit appeared in 37 games with the Tar Heels, tallying 97 tackles, 20 pass deflections, and one interception. Grimes re-classified and joined North Carolina in 2020, helping lead the Tar Heels to the Orange Bowl.

His departure marks the second starter in the secondary to leave the program, joining Cam'Ron Kelly.

However, Kelly announced that he plans on playing in the Holiday Bowl on Dec. 28th. As for Grimes, it appears his Tar Heel career is over.

With a plethora of departures on the defensive side of the ball, expect North Carolina to hit the portal, as Gene Chizik continues his efforts as the Tar Heel defensive coordinator.