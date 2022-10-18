UNC DL Ray Vohasek Out for Season

After returning to North Carolina to exercise his extra year of eligibility, North Carolina defensive lineman Ray Vohasek has been ruled out for the remainder of the 2022 season with an upper-body injury, according to Inside Carolina.

Vohasek, who has played his last game as a Tar Heel, returned to Chapel Hill to prepare for the NFL, bolster the North Carolina defensive front, and vie for an ACC Coastal title.

Over his four seasons with the Tar Heels, Vohasek appeared in 41 games, tallying 96 total tackles and 5.5 sacks.

After emerging as a consistent contributor in 2019, the McHenry, Illinois native started the remaining 29 games of his North Carolina career, earning All-ACC Honorable Mention in 2020 and 2021.

The Tar Heels' 41-10 victory over Virginia Tech was Vohasek's last game action, as he recorded three tackles and a pass breakup before exiting due to injury.

With the absence of one of North Carolina's most experienced and talented players on defense, the future of the Tar Heel defensive line will be tasked with replacing Vohasek's production.

In place of Vohasek, Kevin Hester Jr. recorded 52 snaps and Travis Shaw saw action in 13 snaps in the win over Duke. The duo appears to be the front-runners to take over the role at nose tackle as the Tar Heels continue their battle for the ACC Coastal division.

As North Carolina continues their bye week, they will have extra time to shuffle around their defense and look to move forward without the sixth-year nose tackle.