UNC Football Adds Four-Star Defender to 2026 Recruiting Haul
After recently checking out the UNC football program in person and attending the basketball squad's home game against archrival Duke, North Duplin High School (N.C.) standout defender and consensus four-star prospect Trashawn Ruffin announced his commitment to Bill Belichick and the Tar Heels on Monday evening.
He is UNC's first flipped recruiting prize since Belichick took over the reins in December. On Monday morning, North Carolina Tar Heels On SI noted his pledge appeared close at hand.
Ruffin, a 6-foot-3, 331-pound junior defensive tackle who initially committed to Texas A&M in October, currently ranks No. 195 overall, No. 24 among defensive linemen, and No. 12 in North Carolina on the 247Sports 2026 Composite.
A Tar Heel offer holder since then-head coach Mack Brown and his crew entered the fray in September, Ruffin chose UNC over Texas A&M, of course, as well as the likes of LSU, South Carolina, Florida State, Alabama, Georgia, Michigan, Texas, and over a dozen other suitors.
The 2026 UNC football recruiting haul now contains nine early commits. It stacks up at No. 22 in the country, according to 247Sports, and No. 6 in the ACC.
Stay tuned to North Carolina Tar Heels On SI for more UNC football recruiting news.