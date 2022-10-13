UNC Football Commit Earns Coveted Four-Star Ranking

When Tyler Thompson committed to North Carolina in June, he was ranked as a three-star recruit by 247 Sports. Now, less than four months later, the class of 2023 recruit has earned a fourth star and a bump in the rankings.

Thompson, who attends Panther Creek High School in Cary, is now the No. 30 edge rusher in the country and the No. 10 player in the state of North Carolina.

As a senior, Thompson is continuing to dominate at the high school ranks ahead of his collegiate career in Chapel Hill.

Through seven games with the Catamounts, the future Tar Heel has recorded 52 tackles and a team-high seven sacks and 16 tackles-for-loss.

Before committing to Mack Brown and the UNC football staff, Thompson earned scholarship offers from the likes of Michigan, Minnesota, NC State, Duke, and West Virginia.

North Carolina was one of just two schools, along with Michigan, to earn an official visit from Thompson.

He joined a UNC football recruiting class that now ranks fifth in the ACC and No. 21 in all of college football. With 19 commits, Thompson becomes the eighth four-star commit in the class of 2023.

As his prep career nears an end, he will join a UNC defensive line with young talent and a bright future. Thompson has yet to indicate whether he will enter Chapel Hill as an early enrollee or join the Tar Heels in the summer.

Will other UNC commits join Thompson and earn a fourth star and bump in the rankings?