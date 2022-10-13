Skip to main content
UNC Football Commit Earns Coveted Four-Star Ranking

Brett Davis/USA Toda Sports

UNC Football Commit Earns Coveted Four-Star Ranking

The UNC football commit gained an extra star after impressing at the 4A level.

When Tyler Thompson committed to North Carolina in June, he was ranked as a three-star recruit by 247 Sports. Now, less than four months later, the class of 2023 recruit has earned a fourth star and a bump in the rankings.

Thompson, who attends Panther Creek High School in Cary, is now the No. 30 edge rusher in the country and the No. 10 player in the state of North Carolina.

As a senior, Thompson is continuing to dominate at the high school ranks ahead of his collegiate career in Chapel Hill.

Through seven games with the Catamounts, the future Tar Heel has recorded 52 tackles and a team-high seven sacks and 16 tackles-for-loss.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Before committing to Mack Brown and the UNC football staff, Thompson earned scholarship offers from the likes of Michigan, Minnesota, NC State, Duke, and West Virginia. 

North Carolina was one of just two schools, along with Michigan, to earn an official visit from Thompson.

He joined a UNC football recruiting class that now ranks fifth in the ACC and No. 21 in all of college football. With 19 commits, Thompson becomes the eighth four-star commit in the class of 2023.

As his prep career nears an end, he will join a UNC defensive line with young talent and a bright future. Thompson has yet to indicate whether he will enter Chapel Hill as an early enrollee or join the Tar Heels in the summer.

Will other UNC commits join Thompson and earn a fourth star and bump in the rankings?

In This Article (1)

North Carolina Tar Heels
North Carolina Tar Heels

USATSI_18011368
Basketball

It's 'Championship or Bust' for UNC Basketball

By Bryant Baucom
USATSI_8217908
Football

North Carolina to bring back chrome helmets versus Duke

By Bryant Baucom
USATSI_19199491
Football

Drake Maye Ties ACC Record in Win over Miami

By Bryant Baucom
USATSI_18002731
Basketball

UNC presumed favorite for Zayden High

By Bryant Baucom
USATSI_19019853
Football

Gray and Echols are college football's best linebacker duo

By Bryant Baucom
USATSI_19176877
Football

Can the North Carolina defense continue to stop the run?

By Bryant Baucom
USATSI_19205049
Football

Cole Holcomb continues to produce for Washington Commanders

By Bryant Baucom
USATSI_15389686
Football

British Brooks set to return to UNC for final season in 2023

By Bryant Baucom