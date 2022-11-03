Skip to main content
UNC Football extends offer to 2026 Quarterback

Bob Donnan/USA Today Sports

UNC Football extends offer to 2026 Quarterback

The UNC football target has become a highly sought after recruit with just one year of varsity experience.

Since the beginning of Mack Brown's second tenure in Chapel Hill, the quarterback position has seen significant success and become a priority on the recruiting trail.

So much so that North Carolina has extended an offer to a recruit in the class of 2026. Yes, you read that correctly.

Julian Lewis, a freshman at Carrollton High School in Georgia, received an offer from the Tar Heels on Wednesday, signifying that Phil Longo and company are searching for stability under center for years to come.

The Trojans recently finished the regular season with a 10-0 record, outscoring their opponents 436-128.

In his first year at the varsity level, Lewis been instrumental in their success, throwing for 2,599 yards and 34 touchdowns. He has completed his passes at a 66 percent clip and holds a 124.7 QBR.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Major recruiting outlets such as Rivals and 247Sports have not yet begun ranking members in the class of 2026, giving an even bigger notion of just how special North Carolina believes Lewis is.

However, the Tar Heels are not the only ones who see the potential in the young signal caller, as other Power Five programs have begun to take interest.

Programs such as Alabama, Florida State, Texas, and Oregon have extended offers to Lewis, who has already taken unofficial visits to Georgia Tech, Clemson, Texas A&M, and FSU.

While North Carolina is certainly not the first school to pursue Lewis, recent success at the quarterback position between Sam Howell and Drake Maye may give the Tar Heels a leg up.

Three more recruiting classes will make their way to campus before Lewis even has the opportunity to enroll, but Mack Brown and company want to get in on the ground floor with one of the best quarterbacks in the class of 2026.

In This Article (1)

North Carolina Tar Heels
North Carolina Tar Heels

USATSI_17846498
Basketball

UNC Basketball Player Preview: Pete Nance

By Bryant Baucom
USATSI_19273270
Basketball

Cam Johnson powers Suns to victory among NBA's bests

By Bryant Baucom
USATSI_18115197
Football

Initial thoughts: UNC named No. 17 in first college football playoff ranking

By Asheebo Rojas
USATSI_19337194
Football

Where will UNC be in the first College Football Playoff rankings?

By Bryant Baucom
USATSI_16645887
Football

Former Tar Heel Signed to Chiefs Practice Squad

By Bryant Baucom
USATSI_17276446
Basketball

Basketball Player Previews: Seth Trimble

By Asheebo Rojas
USATSI_19128651
Football

UNC Football's Noah Taylor Out for Season

By Bryant Baucom
USATSI_19328282
Football

UNC Football jumps to No. 17 in AP Poll

By Bryant Baucom