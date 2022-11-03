UNC Football extends offer to 2026 Quarterback

Since the beginning of Mack Brown's second tenure in Chapel Hill, the quarterback position has seen significant success and become a priority on the recruiting trail.

So much so that North Carolina has extended an offer to a recruit in the class of 2026. Yes, you read that correctly.

Julian Lewis, a freshman at Carrollton High School in Georgia, received an offer from the Tar Heels on Wednesday, signifying that Phil Longo and company are searching for stability under center for years to come.

The Trojans recently finished the regular season with a 10-0 record, outscoring their opponents 436-128.

In his first year at the varsity level, Lewis been instrumental in their success, throwing for 2,599 yards and 34 touchdowns. He has completed his passes at a 66 percent clip and holds a 124.7 QBR.

Major recruiting outlets such as Rivals and 247Sports have not yet begun ranking members in the class of 2026, giving an even bigger notion of just how special North Carolina believes Lewis is.

However, the Tar Heels are not the only ones who see the potential in the young signal caller, as other Power Five programs have begun to take interest.

Programs such as Alabama, Florida State, Texas, and Oregon have extended offers to Lewis, who has already taken unofficial visits to Georgia Tech, Clemson, Texas A&M, and FSU.

While North Carolina is certainly not the first school to pursue Lewis, recent success at the quarterback position between Sam Howell and Drake Maye may give the Tar Heels a leg up.

Three more recruiting classes will make their way to campus before Lewis even has the opportunity to enroll, but Mack Brown and company want to get in on the ground floor with one of the best quarterbacks in the class of 2026.