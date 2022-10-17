Skip to main content
UNC Football National Championship Odds

Jaylynn Nash/USA Today Sports

The UNC football program heads into the bye week with momentum as the No. 22 team in the country

After orchestrating a game-winning drive against Duke that was capped off with an Antoine Green eight yard touchdown reception, North Carolina improved to 6-1 on Saturday for the first time since 2015.

Now ranked inside the top 25, the Tar Heels are catching the eyes of the college football world, as well as bettors and sportsbooks across the country.

Odds Shark, a sports betting property that provides the latest betting odds and trends, released the most recent National Championship odds with North Carolina making the field.

At 125-1 odds, the Tar Heels check-in at No. 14 on the list, one spot ahead of Illinois and one behind Oklahoma State.

With Clemson inside the top five, North Carolina holds the second best odds in the ACC, as they currently control their own destiny on the road to the ACC Championship Game in Charlotte.

As the Tar Heels enter their second bye week of the season, both their championships odds and spot in the polls should increase.

A home matchup against Pittsburgh awaits to close out the month of October, providing Mack Brown and company with the opportunity to enter November with seven wins and four straight conference wins.

Can the Tar Heels crack the top 10 for National Championship odds as they battle for a Coastal division title? 

