UNC Football Out on One Transfer QB, Frontrunner for Another
Just hours after a surprise 247Sports Crystal Ball prediction was logged for first-year college head coach Bill Belichick and his UNC football program to land Tennessee transfer quarterback Nico Iamaleava, reports indicated that the Tar Heels have actually been eyeing a another veteran signal caller in the portal.
On Monday evening, On3’s Pete Nakos reported that UNC is now a perceived frontrunner for South Alabama transfer quarterback Gio Lopez.
The 6-foot, 220-pound Lopez, who became the Jaguars' starting quarterback last season as a redshirt freshman, completed 66.0 percent of his passes for 2,559 yards and 18 touchdowns while throwing only five interceptions. He also presents a threat with his legs, logging 465 yards and seven more scores on the ground last go-round.
Lopez is expected to formally enter the spring transfer portal when it opens for business on Wednesday.
Meanwhile, Brendan Sonnone, the 247Sports insider who placed the Crystal Ball for UNC football in the Nico Iamaleava sweepstakes, has now submitted a prediction for Gio Lopez to end up in Chapel Hill instead.
