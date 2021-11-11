UNC Football Preview: North Carolina at (21) Pittsburgh

North Carolina travels to Pittsburgh for a Thursday night showdown of two of the nation's top 10 offenses.

After an emotional comeback last Saturday against Wake Forest, North Carolina travels on a short week to take on Pittsburgh at Heinz Field (home of the Pittsburgh Steelers) on Thursday evening. This will be Carolina’s 20th all-time Thursday night ESPN game, curiously with 18 of those 20 taking place on the road.

Despite the strong year Pitt is having and their stronger record, expect this to be a close affair. Why so? In the last nine matchups in this series (dating back to 2000), the winning margin has been seven points or fewer. In fact, in the entirety of the series (14 games), the score differential has been larger than one possession on just three occasions.

Pitt won the last meeting between the two teams, but Carolina had won the previous six meetings.

If you thought last week was an offensive fireworks display, and it was, we might be in for the New Year’s Eve in Times Square fireworks display this week. Carolina just played the team averaging the third most points in the country in Wake Forest (44.7). But there’s no rest for the weary. Why? Pitt leads the nation in points per game with 45.0.

In case you’re wondering where Carolina falls in that ranking, the Tar Heels are currently tied with Virginia at 38.9 ppg, eleventh in FBS.

Pitt is also second in FBS in yards per game at 543.1 (behind only Virginia at 545.2) while Carolina clocks in at ninth with 488.8.

Both teams have an elite receiver in the top 10 in FBS in receiving yards. Carolina’s Josh Downs is six nationally with 1,014 yards while Pitt’s Jordan Addison is just behind him in ninth with 986.

Suffice it to say: You should take the over in this contest.

Bringing even more attention to the offensive showcase, both quarterbacks are likely to be drafted early in next year’s NFL Draft. On Mel Kiper’s most recent 2022 NFL Draft Big Board, Kenny Pickett checks in as the No. 1 QB, while Sam Howell is No. 5. We will have the opportunity on Thursday evening to watch two young men who will be playing on Sunday in the near future.

This will be the Tar Heels third straight ranked opponent, all of which will take place in the span of 12 days. Carolina split the first two. Winning the rubber match would make Mack Brown’s team bowl eligible.

On the other hand, Pitt is yet to play a ranked team this season.

TAR HEELS ON OFFENSE

Pitt’s leading tackler is linebacker SirVocea Dennis who has 51, plus a sack and a pick six. Defensive lineman Habakkuk Baldonado has the most sacks on the team – 6.5. Meanwhile linebacker John Petrishen leads the Panthers in interceptions with three including a pick six of his own.

Carolina comes into this shootout with the offense seemingly (and thankfully) finding its stride. Ty Chandler is coming off a career high in rushing yards against Wake Forest. For the first time all season a receiver not named Josh Downs had the most receptions (Antoine Green). The offensive line is starting to open holes wide enough for me to run through.

Sam Howell continues to be Sam Howell, both through the air and on the ground. Howell has over 100 rushing yards in three of the past four with the lone exception being a 98 yard performance. To be fair, Howell’s passing numbers are down, but part of that can be attributed to his effectiveness on the ground.

TAR HEELS ON DEFENSE

The Tar Heels have given up 40-plus points in three straight games. And although Carolina has won two of those, it's not a sustainable model for success. Given Pitt's offensive output this season it would not be a shock to see that streak extend to four games on Thursday night.

Storm Duck came back at just the right time, didn’t he? Back in action for the first time since September 18, Duck’s presence in the secondary played a major factor in holding down Wake Forest in Carolina’s comeback last week. Duck finished the game with five tackles.

Cedric Gray has really come on strong over the past month. Having never recorded more than six tackles in a game, Gray has double-digit tackles in three of the last four including a career high 12 against Wake Forest. In the one game during that stretch when Gray didn’t record double-digit tackles (Miami), he grabbed two interceptions, including the game-sealing pick.

Duck, Gray, and the rest of the Carolina defense now face their toughest test of the season against Pitt.

It all starts with fifth-year senior quarterback Kenny Pickett. Pickett has already racked up 3,171 passing yards and 29 passing touchdowns. He has multiple touchdown passes in every game this season, including a career-high six against Western Michigan, and yet has thrown just three picks. Pickett has over 400 passing yards in each of the past two games (519 and 416), the two highest totals of his Pitt career.

On the ground, Pitt has something of a three-headed monster in Israel Abanikanda, Rodney Hammond Jr., and Vincent Davis. Abanikanda leads the way in attempts (94), yards (498), and touchdowns (five). Hammond (60, 338, four) and Davis (89, 314, three) are not far behind though. Pickett also chips in in the running game, with 72 rushes for a net 242 yards (keep in mind that in college sack yardage is counted against a quarterback’s rushing totals) and four touchdowns.

Pickett likes to spread the ball around in the passing game. Jordan Addison is the name to know. Addison has 54 receptions for 986 yards and 11 touchdowns. In addition to Addison, eight other Panthers have double-digit receptions this season. All eight have at least 100 receiving yards and seven of those eight have at least one touchdown. For comparison’s sake, in addition to Josh Downs, only four other Tar Heels have double-digit receptions.

PREVIOUS GAMES

UNC

L 17-10 | @ Virginia Tech

W 59-17 | vs. Georgia State

W 59-39 | vs. Virginia

L 45-22 | @ Georgia Tech

W 38-7 | vs. Duke

L 35-25 | vs. Florida State

W 45-42 | vs. Miami

L 44-34 | @ (11) Notre Dame

W 58-55 | vs. (9) Wake Forest

PITTSBURGH

W 51-7 | vs. UMass

W 41-34 | @ Tennessee

L 44-41 | vs. Western Michigan

W 77-7 | vs. New Hampshire

W 52-21 | @ Georgia Tech

W 28-7 | @ Virginia Tech

W 27-17 | vs. Clemson

L 38-34 | vs. Miami

W 54-29 | @ Duke

Here’s all the nitty-gritty details you need to know about Game 10 of the 2021 UNC football season:

North Carolina (5-4, 3-3) vs. No. 21 Pittsburgh (7-2, 4-1)

Pittsburgh, Pa.

Heinz Field

Thursday, November 11, 2021

7:30 p.m. ET

ESPN

All-time Series: North Carolina leads 10-4

Series Streak: Pittsburgh won one

Last Meeting: Thursday, November 14, 2019 | Pittsburgh, PA | 34-27 Pitt (OT)

Last Time UNC won: Saturday, September 22, 2018 | Chapel Hill, NC | 38-35 UNC

Last Meeting in Chapel Hill: Saturday, September 22, 2018 | Chapel Hill, NC | 38-35 UNC



NORTH CAROLINA

Record: 5-4 (3-3 ACC)

Head Coach: Mack Brown (Florida State, '74)

Overall Record: 264-136-1, 33rd year

Record at UNC: 89-60-1, 13th year

PITTSBURGH

Record: 7-2 (4-1 ACC)

Head Coach: Pat Narduzzi (Rhode Island, ’90)

Overall Record: 49-36, 7th year

Record at Pittsburgh: 49-36, 7th year

