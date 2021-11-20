UNC Football Preview: North Carolina vs. Wofford

Saturday marks the first time North Carolina and Wofford have ever met on the gridiron.

Despite the fact that the Terriers are an FCS school, the Tar Heels are in absolutely no danger of overlooking their (on paper) lesser opponent.

Why so? I’ll give you two reasons.

First, Carolina still needs one more win to become bowl eligible. The regular season finale is on the road at NC State the day after Thanksgiving. Nothing is guaranteed in that matchup, so Mack Brown and company desperately want to take care of business this weekend.

Second, it’s the last home game of the season and therefore Senior Day. The underclassmen want to send out those leaving with an enduring memory of their final home game.

The following players will go through Senior Day activities (alphabetical by surname):

Grayson Atkins

British Brooks

Adam Buck

Carson Burgess

Ty Chandler

Beau Corrales

Joshua Ezeudu

Tomon Fox

Jeremiah Gemmel

Gray Goodwyn

Tyrone Hopper

Sam Howell

Quiron Johnson

Nick Mackovic

Marcus McKethan

Kyler McMichael

Trey Morrison

Alex Nobles

Hunter Shope

Jordan Tucker

Ray Vohasek

Garrett Walston

Keep in mind, this group also includes several players who aren’t seniors, but are planning on leaving school if they receive the right feedback from NFL personnel. For example, this will be the second time for both Tomon Fox and Garrett Walston to go through Senior Day activities.

On paper, this game should not be much of a challenge. After winning their first game of the season at Elon, Wofford has lost nine in a row including all eight of their SoCon games.

We are in the portion of the season where, with only two (hopefully three) games left, if the Tar Heels build a comfortable lead, Mack Brown can play younger players with little to no game experience without fear of costing them their redshirt eligibility. As a reminder, a player can participate in up to four games without burning their redshirt.

Although Wofford will be overmatched, they will play disciplined football. The Terriers come in as the least penalized team in FCS. Carolina, on the other hand, has been mired in a penalty spiral over the past month. This could be an opportunity to get back to the early-season discipline with which the Tar Heels regularly played.

Thanks to the seniors who have gone through such difficulty and given so much to this program over the course of their careers. Hopefully their time in Chapel Hill will end with a bowl game for the third time in as many years and each year of Mack Brown 2.0.

TAR HEELS ON OFFENSE

The biggest question for Carolina coming into the game: Will Sam Howell play? And as a subset of that question: Will this be his last game in Kenan Stadium? If I was answering those questions I would say “no” to the first and “yes” to the second.

If Howell doesn’t play it serves two long-term purposes. Number one, it gives the Tar Heel quarterback time to heal and rest before the big showdown with NC State late next week. Number two, Howell sitting out allows both Jacolby Criswell and Drake Maye to get some honest-to-goodness game action before one of those young men takes over next season.

Make no mistake, Carolina should win easily even without Howell.

Other than Howell, all the offense should be clicking along as per usual. The hope is that the starters will put things out of reach early to allow their lesser-used teammates the opportunity to play.

TAR HEELS ON DEFENSE

Despite the defensive struggles this season, the Tar Heel defense really held their own after settling in against Pittsburgh. Last Thursday, the Panthers scored with 4:40 remaining in the second quarter but never again in regulation. The Tar Heels held their hosts scoreless for the final 34:39 of regulation.

Wofford, similar to Georgia Tech, is in the process of transitioning away from a pure triple option offense.

The Terriers are still running something of a “hybrid option” offense in which the quarterback is typically in the shotgun with two running backs. The vast majority of the plays are read-option, leading to an imbalanced attack of around 70% rushing plays. Most of the reason for the play type inequity is that the passing game is still a work in progress. Hopefully the Tar Heel defense will be able to key in on the run while still looking for a pass and create some turnovers in the process.

In order for lesser talented teams to be able to compete, they will often run some gimmick plays to try to level the playing field. Keep your eyes glued for that potential from Wofford.

Should be a fun way to wrap up the home portion of the season.

PREVIOUS GAMES

UNC

L 17-10 | @ Virginia Tech

W 59-17 | vs. Georgia State

W 59-39 | vs. Virginia

L 45-22 | @ Georgia Tech

W 38-7 | vs. Duke

L 35-25 | vs. Florida State

W 45-42 | vs. Miami

L 44-34 | @ (11) Notre Dame

W 58-55 | vs. (9) Wake Forest

L 30-23 OT | @ (21) Pittsburgh

WOFFORD

W 24-22 | @ Elon

L 31-10 | vs. Kennesaw State

L 31-23 | @ VMI

L 27-21 | @ ETSU

L 42-20 | vs. Furman

L 27-24 | vs. Samford

L 45-14 | @ Mercer

L 41-21 | vs. Western Carolina

L 35-10 | vs. Chattanooga

L 45-44 | @ The Citadel

Here’s all the nitty-gritty details you need to know about Game 11 of the 2021 UNC football season:

North Carolina (5-4, 3-4) vs. Wofford (1-9, 0-8)

Chapel Hill, NC

Kenan Stadium

Saturday, November 20, 2021

Noon ET

RSN/ESPN3

All-time Series: 1st Meeting

Series Streak: N/A

Last Meeting: N/A

Last Time UNC won: N/A

Last Meeting in Chapel Hill: N/A



NORTH CAROLINA

Record: 5-5 (3-4 ACC)

Head Coach: Mack Brown (Florida State, '74)

Overall Record: 264-137-1, 33rd year

Record at UNC: 89-61-1, 13th year



WOFFORD

Record: 1-9 (0-8 SoCon)

Head Coach: Josh Conklin

Overall Record: 19-21, 4th year

Record at Pittsburgh: 19-21, 4th year

