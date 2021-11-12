Quick Hitters - North Carolina at Pittsburgh

Quick Hitters from North Carolina’s 30-23 overtime loss at Pittsburgh on Thursday night.

Highlights:

Condensed Game:

What a bitter pill to swallow. Carolina fought tooth and nail to get back in this game, but the first half deficit combined with some costly second half mental mistakes and an unlucky turn of events from Mother Nature in overtime proved fatal to the Tar Heels’ comeback hopes.

In the past three weeks the defense had been the source of anxiety while the offense churned along. Tonight the defense rose to the occasion and broke their streak of allowing 40-plus points in three straight games, while the offense was the one that struggled to get anything going.

After allowing 17 first quarter points to the Panthers, the Carolina defense held them scoreless from 4:40 of the second quarter through the rest of regulation. The Tar Heels are one of just three teams to hold Pitt to 30 points or fewer. In fact, Pitt's 23 points in regulation is their lowest total of the season.

Many will point to Mack Brown’s third quarter decision to go for two as the moment that cost Carolina. Had the Tar Heels kicked at that juncture, the late field goal in regulation would have essentially been a game-winner rather than sending the game to overtime. However, given how the game script was unfolding at that point, Coach Brown wasn’t sure how many opportunities his offense would have or if his defense would continue to hold. The opportunity to try to get the game to eight points (one possession) was the right call.

The bigger culprit has to be the Tar Heel mental mistakes. For the fourth time in the last five games, Carolina registered double-digit penalties (12) and triple-digit penalty yards (104). On two separate fourth quarter drives UNC had the ball on the Pitt two-yard line or closer and committed a false start. The first time Carolina was still able to score a touchdown. The second time ultimately cost the Tar Heels the chance to win in regulation.

Even after settling for the field goal to tie the game, Carolina nearly had a last chance to win in regulation. Kenny Pickett’s first pass of the final drive found its way into Cam Kelly’s waiting arms (he had just jumped in front of the receiver) but he couldn’t hang on and the fourth quarter ended uneventfully.

The Carolina-Pitt series has now featured eight straight games with a score differential of seven or fewer points. Of the 15 total times these schools have played, the final score has been within one score on 12 occasions.

The Tar Heels received the kickoff to start the second half. They sustained a strong drive into Pitt territory but eventually found themselves in a 4th & 1 situation and after a timeout ran an option play. Howell decided to keep even though the pitch man was wide open for what appeared to be a comfortable first down. He was tackled short of the line to gain and Carolina committed a turnover on downs. Who knows how the second half would have played out if Howell made that pitch. As the Tar Heel quarterback came off the field, Offensive Coordinator Phil Longo could be seen to very clearly say, “You gotta pitch that, man.”

Emerging defensive standout Cedric Gray wasn’t quite able to get up to double-digit tackles for a third straight game, but his eight tackles were second on the team to Jeremiah Gemmel’s 10. Gray also added a sack, a tackle-for-loss, and a pass breakup.

Gemmel returned with a vengeance after missing most of the Wake Forest game after being ejected for targeting. Gemmel finished with 10 tackles (eight of which were solo), one sack, one tackle-for-loss, one pass breakup, and the all-important fourth quarter interception that set up the game-tying field goal.

Here’s a sampling of how bad the first half was offensively:

Carolina had eight possessions, but let’s call it seven since the final one came with just 0:26 left before halftime.



Five of those seven possessions resulted in a three-and-out.



The first Tar Heel first down came on the final play of the first quarter.



First quarter offensive yards: Pitt – 199. UNC – 12.



Carolina was 0-6 on third downs in the first half.



The Tar Heels had just six (yes – 6!) first half rushing yards. Keep in mind though that in college the negative sack yardage counts against a team’s rushing total.



Sam Howell was sacked five times in the first half.



Carolina finished the first half with 120 yards of total offense. That might not seem so bad until you remember that 76 of those yards (and the only Tar Heel points of the first half) were achieved on one play when a Pitt defender slipped in coverage allowing Antoine Green a wide-open touchdown. Take away that one play and UNC totaled 44 yards of first half offense. The word I believe you’re searching for is “putrid”. Green's touchdown was still a nice pitch and catch with Sam Howell. Sometimes those wide-open throws and receptions are the most difficult.

With his two passing touchdowns tonight, Sam Howell’s streak of at least one passing touchdown in every collegiate game is up to 35.

Several Tar Heels had impressive second half efforts, chief of which was Josh Downs’ 46-yard diving catch to set up Carolina’s fourth quarter touchdown.

Ty Chandler wasn’t as productive tonight, but had a 16-yard rush on 3rd-and-6 down to the Pitt two-yard line to put Carolina in position to score a go-ahead touchdown in the final minutes. Just a few plays later he somehow hauled in a desperation heave from Sam Howell that was just close enough to the goal line to give Mack Brown pause on 4th down before ultimately electing to play for overtime.

The Tar Heels now have over a week to rest up and heal up before hosting Wofford in the final home game of the season on November 20. That game should be a nice tune up in which Carolina achieves bowl eligibility before traveling to Raleigh on Black Friday to end the regular season.

Box Score

Mack Brown postgame press conference

Players postgame press conference

Sam Howell

Jeremiah Gemmel

Remember to check in for Quick Hitters after every North Carolina football game. Next up is a home game against Wofford on Saturday, November 20. Kickoff is at Noon ET on RSN.

Follow us on Twitter: @SI_HEELS | @isaacschade

Want to receive an email with Quick Hitters and other articles from Isaac Schade? Click here. Include your name in the text of the email.

Send Isaac Schade an email to talk more about this article.