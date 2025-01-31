UNC Football Recruiting: WR Evan Haynes Receives Final Ranking
As of the final updates across major recruiting sites this week, former Fellowship Christian School (Ga.) standout Evan Haynes is the fourth-highest ranked member of the 20-deep 2025 UNC football recruiting haul.
A consensus three-star prospect, the 6-foot-3, 185-pound wide receiver checks in at No. 927 overall, No. 140 at his position, and No. 106 among Georgia preps in the 2025 On3 Industry Rankings.
He committed to the Tar Heels in early August and made it official four months later during the December signing period.
"Haynes projects as an outside receiver," 247Sports' Don Callahan explained when Evan Haynes inked his UNC financial agreement. "Though used mostly as a possession target who ran short and intermediate routes in high school, he showed off his YAC ability as a kick returner (four TD returns the past two seasons).
"Moreover, he owns a personal best of 10.96 seconds in the 100-meter dash and an NFL pedigree (his father, Michael, spent 10 seasons in the league as a wide receiver)."
Bill Belichick & Co.'s 2025 UNC football collection ranks No. 60 in the country, per 247Sports, and No. 15 in the ACC.
Stay tuned to North Carolina Tar Heels On SI for more UNC football recruiting news.