UNC lands Georgia Tech transfer Nate McCollum

Brett Davis/USA Today Sports

The former Yellow Jacket will look to produce on a North Carolina offense that returns Heisman hopeful Drake Maye.

Just mere hours before North Carolina takes on the No. 15 Oregon Ducks in the Holiday Bowl, the Tar Heels received some positive news regarding the 2023 season.

Georgia Tech transfer and wide receiver Nate McCollum committed to the Tar Heels after spending three seasons in Atlanta.

McCollum, who dealt with injuries at the quarterback position and the firing of head coach Geoff Collins, managed to put up solid numbers for the Yellow Jackets in 2022.

In 11 games, he tallied 60 receptions for 655 yards and three touchdowns, leading the team in all three categories.

The McDonough, Georgia native did not play in Georgia Tech's upset win over the Tar Heels, but he did tally 50 or more receiving yards in seven games.

McCollum entered the transfer portal on Nov. 28th and also visited Cincinnati before making the decision to head to Chapel Hill.

With Kent State transfer Devontez Walker committing to North Carolina, the Tar Heel offense has now added two portal pledges to the receiver room, as McCollum is expected to make an impact out of the slot position.

As All-ACC performer Josh Downs heads to the NFL, the additions of Walker and McCollum along with the growth of the young wideouts will once again help North Carolina become one of the most dynamic offenses in all of college football.

McCollum will have two years of eligibility remaining as he continues his career in the ACC.

