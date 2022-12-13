UNC offers brother of current Tar Heel Marcus Allen

With the transfer portal impacting North Carolina, particularly on the defensive end, the Tar Heels have begun hosting official visitors and extending offers to targets on their recruiting board.

One highly-coveted transfer is Georgia Tech defensive back Derrik Allen, who appears to be a priority for North Carolina and has a connection to Chapel Hill.

Allen, who entered the portal on Dec. 9th, is the brother of Tar Heel defensive back Marcus Allen and has received an offer from the UNC football staff, according to Inside Carolina.

In 31 career games with the Yellow Jackets, Allen tallied 46 total tackles and one interception.

He recorded three tackles in Georgia Tech's win in Kenan Stadium earlier this season and amassed a season-high eight tackles in their season-opener against Clemson.

Allen spent three seasons in Atlanta after transferring from Notre Dame as a redshirt freshman. He was a four-star recruit in the class of 2018 and the No. 9 rated safety.

In addition to his offer from North Carolina, Allen is expected to take an official visit to Chapel Hill on Wednesday, according to IC's Don Callahan.

For a roster that has lost six defensive backs to the portal, Allen could provide much-needed experience and talent to Dre Bly's secondary.

One year of eligibility remains for Allen as he looks for his new home to finish his collegiate career.

Can the Tar Heels earn the services of Allen and reunite him with his brother in the secondary?