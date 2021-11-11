UNC at Pittsburgh: Gameday Live Blog

After an emotional comeback last Saturday against Wake Forest, North Carolina travels on a short week to take on Pittsburgh at Heinz Field (home of the Pittsburgh Steelers) on Thursday evening. This will be Carolina’s 20th all-time Thursday night ESPN game, with 18 of those 20 taking place on the road.

Despite the strong year Pitt is having and their stronger record, expect this to be a close affair. Why so? In the last nine matchups in the series (dating back to 2000), the winning margin has been seven points or fewer. In fact, in the entirety of the series (14 games) the score differential has been larger than one possession on just three occasions.

Pitt won the last meeting between the two teams, but Carolina had won the previous six meetings.

If you thought last week was an offensive fireworks display, and it was, we might be in for the New Year’s Eve in Times Square fireworks display this week. Carolina just played the team averaging the third-most points in the country in Wake Forest (44.7). But there’s no rest for the weary. Why? Pitt leads the nation in points per game with 45.0.

In case you’re wondering where Carolina falls in that ranking, the Tar Heels are currently 11th in FBS (tied with Virginia - 38.9 ppg).

Pitt is also second in FBS in yards per game at 543.1 (behind only Virginia at 545.2) while Carolina clocks in at ninth with 488.8.

Both teams have an elite receiver in the top 10 in FBS in receiving yards. Carolina’s Josh Downs is sixth nationally with 1,014 yards while Pitt’s Jordan Addison is just behind him in ninth with 986.

Suffice it to say: You should take the over in this contest.

Bringing even more attention to the offensive showcase, both quarterbacks are likely to be drafted early in next year’s NFL Draft. On Mel Kiper’s most recent 2022 NFL Draft Big Board, Kenny Pickett checks in as the No. 1 QB, while Sam Howell is No. 5. We will have the opportunity on Thursday evening to watch two young men who will be playing on Sunday in the near future.

This will be the Tar Heels third-straight ranked opponent, all of which will take place in the span of 12 days. Carolina split the first two. Winning the rubber match would make Mack Brown’s team bowl eligible.

On the other hand, Pitt is yet to play a ranked team this season.