UNC, Pitt primed for another close, high-powered matchup

Since Pittsburgh joined the ACC prior to the 2013 season, the Tar Heels and Panthers have matched up eight times on the gridiron. All eight contests have been decided by seven points or less with the last two meetings needing overtime to determine a winner.

From 2013-2021, the margin of victory between the two schools is at five points per game, indicating little room for error.

As North Carolina enters Saturday's Coastal showdown on a two-game losing streak against the Panthers, they will look to revert back to their previous success, as they won six straight over Pittsburgh from 2013-2018.

Pat Narduzzi and company will make their first trip to Kenan Stadium since 2018, still searching for their first road victory over the Tar Heels in program history (0-6).

If recent matchups tells us anything, it should be a high scoring game that comes down to the final possession in Chapel Hill.

North Carolina enters with a top 10 ranking in total offense, powered by quarterback Drake Maye who leads the Atlantic Coast Conference in passing yards (2,283), passing touchdowns (24), and completion percentage (70.1 percent).

For the Pittsburgh offense, running back Israel Abanikanda ranks fourth in all of college football with 959 rushing yards, averaging 6.1 yards per carry. His 13 rushing touchdowns are tied for first in the country, as he has reached the endzone in five games this season.

He recorded a career-high 320 yards, six touchdown performance in a victory over Virginia Tech on Oct. 8.

Both the Tar Heels and the Panthers have no trouble putting points on the board. North Carolina has scored 27 or more points in all seven games on the season, while Pittsburgh has tallied 26 or more in six contests.

Although Kenny Pickett and Sam Howell have moved on to the NFL, there will be no shortage of playmakers on the field when the reigning ACC champions come to town.

Can North Carolina and Pittsburgh produce another instant classic in a battle for the ACC Coastal crown?