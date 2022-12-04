UNC QB Jacolby Criswell to enter transfer portal

After three seasons in Chapel Hill, backup quarterback Jacolby Criswell is headed to the transfer portal. The Morrilton, Arkansas native announced his intentions on social media following North Carolina's 39-10 loss to Clemson in the ACC Championship Game.

Criswell and Drake Maye battled it out for the starting spot prior to the season opener against Florida A&M, with Maye ultimately earning the nod.

He appeared in four games this season, completing two of his six passes for nine yards, while rushing for 19 yards on two carries.

For his career, he recorded action in 14 games, throwing for 204 yards and a touchdown on 18 attempts.

Criswell was a part of the 2020 recruiting class for the Tar Heels, committing to North Carolina in June of 2019. He was the No. 262 overall recruit and rated as the No. 11 dual-threat quarterback in the country.

Although decisions are yet to be made, North Carolina is expected to roster five quarterbacks next season. 2022 commit Tad Hudson will join the Tar Heels in Chapel Hill, while Drake Maye, Conner Harrell, Jefferson Boaz, and Russell Tabor would return for 2023.