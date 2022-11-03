UNC vs UVA: Can Hoos' defense stop dynamic Tar Heel offense?

Week in and week out, North Carolina quarterback and redshirt freshman Drake Maye continues his meteoric rise and leads an explosive Tar Heel offense that sits atop the ACC in scoring.

Maye currently ranks first in the conference in every major passing category with 2,671 yards, a 71.3 percent completion rate, and 29 touchdowns.

He has thrown for 300 or more yards in five consecutive games, utilizing standout receivers Josh Downs and Antoine Green, who have both recorded 100+ yards in back-to-back weeks.

An inconsistent ground game is the only question mark for Phil Longo's group, who will now rely heavily on Omarion Hampton and presumably Elijah Greene with Caleb Hood sidelined for the remainder of the season.

With a 73 percent chance to exit Scott Stadium on Saturday with a victory over a 3-5 Virginia squad, one would think North Carolina is primed to cruise to a multi-score victory.

Although this could be the case, the Cavalier defense will test the Tar Heels' dynamic offense.

The ACC leader in tackles, Nick Jackson, is part of a defensive unit that has not allowed a touchdown since Oct. 8 against Louisville. Since then, the Virginia defense has held both Georgia Tech and Miami out of the endzone.

Two of the best cornerbacks in the conference reside in Charlottesville in Anthony Johnson and Fentrell Cypress II. Johnson's 11 pass breakups and two interceptions place him atop the ACC in passes defended, while Cypress II ranks second with 11 passes defended.

According to Inside Carolina, "of conference players who have been targeted 42+ times this season (12 total), Johnson has allowed 64 fewer yards than any other player."

A combination of speed, physicality, and range from the duo will put the Tar Heel offense, specifically Drake Maye, in tougher situations on passing plays.

Neither defensive back has allowed a touchdown this season, further emphasizing the talent on the Hoos' defense.

Allowing just 21.5 points per game, which ranks fifth in the conference, Virginia has the ability to keep games close for their anemic offense.

But the key for North Carolina is the one thing they have struggled to do consistently outside of Maye: run the football.

The Cavaliers allow just 192.9 passing yards per contest, good for third in the ACC, but rank 12th out of 14 in rushing yards conceded with 147.6.

With Drake Maye leading North Carolina in rushing in four of the last five contests, a team with an average of 167.6 rushing yards per game needs someone else to step up.

All but one Virginia opponent that surpassed 147 rushing yards has earned a victory over the Hoos, setting up North Carolina for a successful day if their ground game can get back on track.

Maye, along with Downs and Green, will be tested by one of the top defenses in the ACC. Their adjustments and ability to create separation will go a long way in determining if Virginia can keep within striking distance.

A consistent Cavalier defense can keep up with the Tar Heels to start, but a plethora of weapons and schemes may be too much to overcome.