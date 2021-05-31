NBA Tar Heels: May 31 Playoffs Update
Each Monday throughout the NBA season, we've reviewed the previous week's games and looked ahead to the next week of games for each Tar Heel in the NBA. Just because it's playoff time, you think we're slowing down? Not a chance. It's Monday, and the show must roll on.
It's Memorial Day, Monday, May 31, to be precise. Two games will take place today. At 7:00, Danny Green and the 76ers will look to close out the series against the Wizards. Later at 9:30 the Jazz and Grizzlies will play Game Four in the FedEx Forum.
As a reminder, the six Tar Heels competing in the NBA postseason are (alphabetically):
- Reggie Bullock (Knicks)
- Danny Green (76ers)
- Justin Jackson (Bucks)
- Cameron Johnson (Suns)
- Nassir Little (Trail Blazers)
- Theo Pinson (Knicks)
In order to catch up with each player, as well as look ahead to the rest of the first round, we are going to explore things series-by-series.
NOTE: All times listed will be both p.m. and Eastern.
(6) Miami Heat vs. (3) Milwaukee Bucks
- Milwaukee won series 4-0
- Game 1: Bucks 109 | Heat 107 (OT)
- Game 2: Bucks 132 | Heat 98
- Game 3: Bucks 113 | Heat 84
- Game 4: Bucks 120 | Heat 103
- Tar Heels involved: Justin Jackson
- Game 1 stats: INACTIVE
- Game 2 stats: INACTIVE
- Game 3 stats: INACTIVE
- Game 4 stats: 1:08 MIN | 0 PTS | -2 +/-
(6) Portland Trail Blazers vs. (3) Denver Nuggets
- Series tied 2-2
- Game 1: Trail Blazers 123 | Nuggets 109
- Game 2: Nuggets 128 | Trail Blazers 109
- Game 3: Nuggets 120 | Trail Blazers 115
- Game 4: Trail Blazers 115 | Nuggets 95
- Upcoming games
- Game 5: @ Denver | Tuesday, June 1 | 9:00 | NBA TV, NBC Sports Northwest
- Game 6: @ Portland | Thursday, June 3 | Time & Channel TBD
- Game 7 (if necessary): @ Denver | Saturday, June 5 | Time & Channel TBD
- Tar Heels involved: Nassir Little
- Game 1 stats: DID NOT PLAY - COACH'S DECISION
- Game 2 stats: 3:36 MIN | 3 PTS | 1-2 FG | 1-2 3FG | 1 TO | +2 +/-
- Game 3 stats: DID NOT PLAY - COACH'S DECISION
- Game 4 stats: 5:01 MIN | 2 PTS | 0-2 FG | 0-2 3FG | 2-4 FT | 1 REB | 1 BLK | 0 TO | -3 +/-
(8) Washington Wizards vs. (1) Philadelphia 76ers
- Philadelphia leads 3-0
- Game 1: 76ers 125 | Wizards 118
- Game 2: 76ers 120 | Wizards 95
- Game 3: 76ers 132 | Wizards 103
- Upcoming games
- Game 4: @ Washington | Monday, May 31 | 7:00 | TNT, NBC Sports Philadelphia
- Game 5 (if necessary): @ Philadelphia | Wednesday, June 2 | Time & Channel TBD
- Game 6 (if necessary): @ Washington | Friday, June 4 | Time & Channel TBD
- Game 7 (if necessary): @ Philadelphia | Sunday, June 6 | Time & Channel
- Tar Heels involved: Danny Green
- Game 1 stats: 31:21 MIN | 11 PTS | 4-6 FG | 3-4 3FG | 2 REB | 2 AST | 2 STL | 1 BLK | 1 TO | +15 +/-
- Game 2 stats: 21:44 MIN | 5 PTS | 2-3 FG | 1-2 3FG | 2 REB | 2 AST | 2 BLK | 1 TO | +8 +/-
- Game 3 stats: 25:45 MIN | 15 PTS | 5-9 FG | 5-9 3FG | 4 REB | 2 AST | 1 BLK | 0 TO | +32 +/-
(7) Los Angeles Lakers vs. (2) Phoenix Suns
- Series tied 2-2
- Game 1: Suns 99 | Lakers 90
- Game 2: @ Phoenix | Tuesday, May 25 | 10:00 | TNT
- Game 3: @ Los Angeles | Thursday, May 27 | 10:00 | TNT
- Game 4: @ Los Angeles | Sunday, May 30 | 3:30 | ABC
- Upcoming games
- Game 5: @ Phoenix | Tuesday, June 1 | 10:00 | TNT, Bally Sports Arizona
- Game 6: @ Los Angeles | Thursday, June 3 | Time & Channel TBD
- Game 7 (if necessary): @ Phoenix | Saturday, June 5 | Time & Channel
- Tar Heels involved: Cameron Johnson
- Game 1 stats: 22:53 MIN | 10 PTS | 3-7 FG | 2-5 3FG | 2-2 FT | 6 REB | 1 AST | 2 STL | 1 TO | -6 +/-
- Game 2 stats: 26:34 MIN | 6 PTS | 2-4 FG | 2-4 3FG | 3 REB | 1 AST | 0 TO | -5 +/-
- Game 3 stats: 16:56 MIN | 6 PTS | 1-6 FG | 1-4 3FG | 3-3 FT | 2 REB | 1 AST | 1 TO | -8 +/-
- Game 4 stats: 20:00 MIN | 5 PTS | 2-6 FG | 1-4 3FG | 2 REB | 1 STL | 1 TO | +4 +/-
(5) Atlanta Hawks vs. (4) New York Knicks
- Atlanta leads 3-1
- Game 1: Hawks 107 | Knicks 105
- Game 2: 101 Knicks | 92 Hawks
- Game 3: 105 Hawks | 94 Knicks
- Game 4: 113 Hawks | 96 Knicks
- Upcoming games
- Game 5: @ New York | Wednesday, June 2 | 7:30 | TNT, MSG TV
- Game 6 (if necessary): @ Atlanta | Friday, June 4 | Time & Channel TBD
- Game 7 (if necessary): @ New York | Sunday, June 6 | Time & Channel
- Tar Heels involved: Reggie Bullock & Theo Pinson
- Bullock
- Game 1 stats: 18:31 MIN | 6 PTS | 3-9 FG | 0-5 3FG | 3 REB | 0 TO | -14 +/-
- Game 2 stats: 31:25 MIN | 15 PTS | 5-8 FG | 4-7 3FG | 1-2 FT | 4 REB | 1 AST | 1 STL | 1 TO | +13 +/-
- Game 3 stats: 38:25 MIN | 11 PTS | 3-8 FG | 2-6 3FG | 3-3 FT | 5 REB | 1 ASAT | 1 STL | 1 TO | -6 +/-
- Game 4 stats: 33:59 MIN | 0 PTS | 0-4 FG | 0-3 3FG | 4 REB | 2 AST | 1 TO | -16 +/-
- Pinson
- Game 1 stats: DID NOT PLAY - COACH'S DECISION
- Game 2 stats: DID NOT PLAY - COACH'S DECISION
- Game 3 stats: DID NOT PLAY - COACH'S DECISION
- Game 4 stats: DID NOT PLAY - COACH'S DECISION
What's Next?
Having already finished off their round one series, Justin Jackson and the Bucks will wait on the winner of No. 2 Brooklyn / No. 7 Boston. Brooklyn currently leads that series 3-1.
Stay with All Tar Heels as we keep you updated on Tar Heels as they progress through the postseason.
