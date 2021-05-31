NBA Tar Heels: May 31 Playoffs Update

Round One of the NBA Playoffs is underway and six Tar Heels are still alive.

Each Monday throughout the NBA season, we've reviewed the previous week's games and looked ahead to the next week of games for each Tar Heel in the NBA. Just because it's playoff time, you think we're slowing down? Not a chance. It's Monday, and the show must roll on.

It's Memorial Day, Monday, May 31, to be precise. Two games will take place today. At 7:00, Danny Green and the 76ers will look to close out the series against the Wizards. Later at 9:30 the Jazz and Grizzlies will play Game Four in the FedEx Forum.

As a reminder, the six Tar Heels competing in the NBA postseason are (alphabetically):

Reggie Bullock (Knicks)

Danny Green (76ers)

Justin Jackson (Bucks)

Cameron Johnson (Suns)

Nassir Little (Trail Blazers)

Theo Pinson (Knicks)

In order to catch up with each player, as well as look ahead to the rest of the first round, we are going to explore things series-by-series.

NOTE: All times listed will be both p.m. and Eastern.

(6) Miami Heat vs. (3) Milwaukee Bucks

Milwaukee won series 4-0

Game 1: Bucks 109 | Heat 107 (OT)



Game 2: Bucks 132 | Heat 98



Game 3: Bucks 113 | Heat 84



Game 4: Bucks 120 | Heat 103

Tar Heels involved: Justin Jackson

Game 1 stats: INACTIVE



Game 2 stats: INACTIVE



Game 3 stats: INACTIVE



Game 4 stats: 1:08 MIN | 0 PTS | -2 +/-

(6) Portland Trail Blazers vs. (3) Denver Nuggets

Series tied 2-2

Game 1: Trail Blazers 123 | Nuggets 109



Game 2: Nuggets 128 | Trail Blazers 109



Game 3: Nuggets 120 | Trail Blazers 115



Game 4: Trail Blazers 115 | Nuggets 95

Upcoming games

Game 5: @ Denver | Tuesday, June 1 | 9:00 | NBA TV, NBC Sports Northwest



Game 6: @ Portland | Thursday, June 3 | Time & Channel TBD



Game 7 (if necessary): @ Denver | Saturday, June 5 | Time & Channel TBD

Tar Heels involved: Nassir Little

Game 1 stats: DID NOT PLAY - COACH'S DECISION



Game 2 stats: 3:36 MIN | 3 PTS | 1-2 FG | 1-2 3FG | 1 TO | +2 +/-



Game 3 stats: DID NOT PLAY - COACH'S DECISION



Game 4 stats: 5:01 MIN | 2 PTS | 0-2 FG | 0-2 3FG | 2-4 FT | 1 REB | 1 BLK | 0 TO | -3 +/-

(8) Washington Wizards vs. (1) Philadelphia 76ers

Philadelphia leads 3-0

Game 1: 76ers 125 | Wizards 118



Game 2: 76ers 120 | Wizards 95



Game 3: 76ers 132 | Wizards 103

Upcoming games

Game 4: @ Washington | Monday, May 31 | 7:00 | TNT, NBC Sports Philadelphia



Game 5 (if necessary): @ Philadelphia | Wednesday, June 2 | Time & Channel TBD



Game 6 (if necessary): @ Washington | Friday, June 4 | Time & Channel TBD



Game 7 (if necessary): @ Philadelphia | Sunday, June 6 | Time & Channel

Tar Heels involved: Danny Green

Game 1 stats: 31:21 MIN | 11 PTS | 4-6 FG | 3-4 3FG | 2 REB | 2 AST | 2 STL | 1 BLK | 1 TO | +15 +/-



Game 2 stats: 21:44 MIN | 5 PTS | 2-3 FG | 1-2 3FG | 2 REB | 2 AST | 2 BLK | 1 TO | +8 +/-



Game 3 stats: 25:45 MIN | 15 PTS | 5-9 FG | 5-9 3FG | 4 REB | 2 AST | 1 BLK | 0 TO | +32 +/-

(7) Los Angeles Lakers vs. (2) Phoenix Suns

Series tied 2-2

Game 1: Suns 99 | Lakers 90



Game 2: @ Phoenix | Tuesday, May 25 | 10:00 | TNT



Game 3: @ Los Angeles | Thursday, May 27 | 10:00 | TNT



Game 4: @ Los Angeles | Sunday, May 30 | 3:30 | ABC

Upcoming games

Game 5: @ Phoenix | Tuesday, June 1 | 10:00 | TNT, Bally Sports Arizona



Game 6: @ Los Angeles | Thursday, June 3 | Time & Channel TBD



Game 7 (if necessary): @ Phoenix | Saturday, June 5 | Time & Channel

Tar Heels involved: Cameron Johnson

Game 1 stats: 22:53 MIN | 10 PTS | 3-7 FG | 2-5 3FG | 2-2 FT | 6 REB | 1 AST | 2 STL | 1 TO | -6 +/-



Game 2 stats: 26:34 MIN | 6 PTS | 2-4 FG | 2-4 3FG | 3 REB | 1 AST | 0 TO | -5 +/-



Game 3 stats: 16:56 MIN | 6 PTS | 1-6 FG | 1-4 3FG | 3-3 FT | 2 REB | 1 AST | 1 TO | -8 +/-



Game 4 stats: 20:00 MIN | 5 PTS | 2-6 FG | 1-4 3FG | 2 REB | 1 STL | 1 TO | +4 +/-

(5) Atlanta Hawks vs. (4) New York Knicks

Atlanta leads 3-1

Game 1: Hawks 107 | Knicks 105



Game 2: 101 Knicks | 92 Hawks



Game 3: 105 Hawks | 94 Knicks



Game 4: 113 Hawks | 96 Knicks

Upcoming games

Game 5: @ New York | Wednesday, June 2 | 7:30 | TNT, MSG TV



Game 6 (if necessary): @ Atlanta | Friday, June 4 | Time & Channel TBD



Game 7 (if necessary): @ New York | Sunday, June 6 | Time & Channel

Tar Heels involved: Reggie Bullock & Theo Pinson

Bullock



Game 1 stats: 18:31 MIN | 6 PTS | 3-9 FG | 0-5 3FG | 3 REB | 0 TO | -14 +/-





Game 2 stats: 31:25 MIN | 15 PTS | 5-8 FG | 4-7 3FG | 1-2 FT | 4 REB | 1 AST | 1 STL | 1 TO | +13 +/-





Game 3 stats: 38:25 MIN | 11 PTS | 3-8 FG | 2-6 3FG | 3-3 FT | 5 REB | 1 ASAT | 1 STL | 1 TO | -6 +/-





Game 4 stats: 33:59 MIN | 0 PTS | 0-4 FG | 0-3 3FG | 4 REB | 2 AST | 1 TO | -16 +/-



Pinson



Game 1 stats: DID NOT PLAY - COACH'S DECISION





Game 2 stats: DID NOT PLAY - COACH'S DECISION





Game 3 stats: DID NOT PLAY - COACH'S DECISION





Game 4 stats: DID NOT PLAY - COACH'S DECISION

What's Next?

Having already finished off their round one series, Justin Jackson and the Bucks will wait on the winner of No. 2 Brooklyn / No. 7 Boston. Brooklyn currently leads that series 3-1.

Stay with All Tar Heels as we keep you updated on Tar Heels as they progress through the postseason.

