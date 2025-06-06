Underrated UNC Baseball Program Delivers Lopsided Postseason Statement
Despite not landing a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament, the UNC baseball team is once again showing why many view the Tar Heels as arguably this season's top title contender.
The No. 5 seed Tar Heels put on a dazzling offensive display in Chapel Hill on Friday, demolishing Arizona, 18-2, in the opening bout of their Super Regional best-of-three series.
Catcher Luke Stevenson, first baseman Hunter Stokely, and pitcher Jake Knapp led the way for the Tar Heels.
Stevenson and Stokely combined for two home runs and nine RBIs to help North Carolina tally eight runs between the first two innings alone. Knapp recovered from a shaky start to throw seven innings and earn the victory.
UNC secured the right to host a Super Regional after hosting and winning last weekend's Chapel Hill Regional, outlasting Oklahoma, Nebraska, and Holy Cross to advance to the next round.
Hoping to punch the program's second consecutive ticket to the College World Series and 13th such feat in UNC baseball history, the 2025 Tar Heels square off against the Wildcats in Boshamer Stadium once again at noon ET Saturday (ESPN2).
