UNLV Rebels

College Baseball Preview & Prediction: How To Watch Air Force At UNLV

Riding a three-series win streak, the UNLV Hustlin' Rebels baseball team looks to finish the regular season strong against Air Force before heading into the Mountain West Conference Tournament.

Mark Morales-Smith

UNLV baseball's Cooper Sheff
UNLV baseball's Cooper Sheff / UNLVRebels.com

The UNLV Hustlin' Rebels baseball team is coming off a big series win this past weekend against the Washington State Cougars. It was their third consecutive series win. They now head into their final series of the regular season against the Air Force Falcons. They enter this series with an overall record of 28 - 22 and a conference record of 13 - 14. The Rebels need a strong weekend with the Mountain West Conference Tournament starting on Wednesday, May 21, and runs through Saturday, May 24th. Air Force holds a record of just 20 - 31 overall and 12 - 15 in the conference. 

How to Watch Air Force At UNLV Baseball

What: Air Force Falcons @ University of Nevada, Las Vegas Hustlin' Rebels

When: Thursday, May 15

Time: 9:05 PM EST

Where: Earl E. Wilson Stadium, Las Vegas, Nevada

TV: N/A

Live Stream: Mountain West Network

UNLV Player To Watch

Mikey Cruz Jr, UNLV Hustlin' Rebels - Cruz is coming off a big four-hit game against Washington State. He finished the game four for four with two runs scored. The first baseman will look to stay hot this weekend against the Falcons and carry the Rebels into the Mountain West Conference Tournament. 

Air Force Player To Watch

Zach Peters, Air Force Falcons - Peters leads the Falcons with eight home runs and 47 RBIs. He also leads their offense with 50 hits. Air Force doesn't have a lot of power in their lineup, but Peters is their most dangerous bat. The Rebels will need to keep him in check if they want to win their fourth series in a row. 

Recommended Articles

UNLV Hustlin' Rebels Secure Series Win Over Washington State

Alani Makihele Returns To UNLV Via Transfer Portal In 'Full-Circle' Moment

Seahawks GM Compares Ricky White III To NFL Great Donald Driver

Published
Mark Morales-Smith
MARK MORALES-SMITH

Mark Morales-Smith is a father of five, a former college football scout and semi-pro football player. Morales-Smith is a long-time competitive fantasy football player with well over a decade of professional writing experience at multiple high-level sites.

Home/Baseball