College Baseball Preview & Prediction: How To Watch Air Force At UNLV
The UNLV Hustlin' Rebels baseball team is coming off a big series win this past weekend against the Washington State Cougars. It was their third consecutive series win. They now head into their final series of the regular season against the Air Force Falcons. They enter this series with an overall record of 28 - 22 and a conference record of 13 - 14. The Rebels need a strong weekend with the Mountain West Conference Tournament starting on Wednesday, May 21, and runs through Saturday, May 24th. Air Force holds a record of just 20 - 31 overall and 12 - 15 in the conference.
How to Watch Air Force At UNLV Baseball
What: Air Force Falcons @ University of Nevada, Las Vegas Hustlin' Rebels
When: Thursday, May 15
Time: 9:05 PM EST
Where: Earl E. Wilson Stadium, Las Vegas, Nevada
TV: N/A
Live Stream: Mountain West Network
UNLV Player To Watch
Mikey Cruz Jr, UNLV Hustlin' Rebels - Cruz is coming off a big four-hit game against Washington State. He finished the game four for four with two runs scored. The first baseman will look to stay hot this weekend against the Falcons and carry the Rebels into the Mountain West Conference Tournament.
Air Force Player To Watch
Zach Peters, Air Force Falcons - Peters leads the Falcons with eight home runs and 47 RBIs. He also leads their offense with 50 hits. Air Force doesn't have a lot of power in their lineup, but Peters is their most dangerous bat. The Rebels will need to keep him in check if they want to win their fourth series in a row.
Recommended Articles
UNLV Hustlin' Rebels Secure Series Win Over Washington State
Alani Makihele Returns To UNLV Via Transfer Portal In 'Full-Circle' Moment
Seahawks GM Compares Ricky White III To NFL Great Donald Driver